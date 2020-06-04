PEORIA — A Peoria man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting another man in 2010.

Breon Augusta, 31, of 1801 N. Sheridan Road, had pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder in conneciton with the Dec. 26, 2010, death of Michael Malone. As part of the plea, additional counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon were dropped.

The 20-year sentence was the minimum for first-degree murder.

Last June, Augusta turned himself in to Peoria police after hearing he was wanted in connection with the slaying.

Malone, 20, was shot multiple times about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 2010, in an alley just south of the 1800 block of West Howett Street. Investigators believe a group of men approached Malone. At some point, at least one person in that group of men opened fire, striking the victim several times. Those men then fled the scene. No one was apprehended.

Police arrived within minutes and found Malone unresponsive, face down in the snow. He was taken by ambulance to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died in surgery about two hours later.