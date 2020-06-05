Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, June 5.

And it’s a good day for Northwoods Mall overseers. At least for the time being, they won’t have to worry about filling yet another massive gap in their retail space.

The JC Penney store at the Peoria shopping center was not among 154 the chain is to shut down permanently, according to a list issued Thursday night.

Days after it filed for bankruptcy last month, the retailer announced it intended to shutter about 240 of its 846 stores. Years of declining sales, which the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated, were to blame.

There were five Illinois stores among the closures Penney revealed Thursday night. The targeted stores are in shopping malls in Bourbonnais, Calumet City, Carbondale, Freeport and Mount Vernon.

A message was left with a Northwoods representative.

Earlier this year, Northwoods lost one of its anchors when the Sears store there closed permanently.

In recent years, Northwoods also lost its Macy’s department store. The RoomPlace furniture store and Round 1 bowling and entertainment center filled that space.

A wave of Penney closures in 2017 claimed its stores in Canton, Macomb and Peru. Those locations and most of the others closed then were smaller ones in smaller cities.

Before February, Penney intends to reveal about 50 more shuttered stores. Another 50 or so are to be announced in the 2021 fiscal year.

Northwoods isn’t out of the woods, then. But a source had told Nick in the Morning the Peoria store might be more secure because it was selling appliances, which apparently are a major-ticket item for Penney.

Once the closures end, the chain’s remaining 600-plus stores are to represent their most profitable and productive, according to USA Today.

Here’s hoping the Northwoods store will be among them.

And here’s hoping retail in general doesn’t live too much in the era described in the song not heard on the way to work, courtesy of a random YouTube search.