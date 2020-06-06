PEKIN — Driving a truck bearing flags supporting Donald Trump and the Confederacy, four people were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday for trying to incite an otherwise orderly protest at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, about 150 people came to the courthouse for what had been touted on social media as a Black Lives Matter gathering to "show the world that people from Pekin do not tolerate what's happening."

Pekin police Chief John Dossey said police monitored the event from afar but gave protesters plenty of space so as not to detract from the rally. Only one protester tried to agitate the crowd, yelling, "F--- the police" and attempting to trigger a march into the streets, Dossey said. However, protesters remained calm.

"We appreciate what organizers did," Dossey said. "They did a good job."

Meanwhile, a pickup truck repeatedly circled the courthouse square. On its exterior, one flag supported Trump’s reelection campaign, while another bore the stars and bars of the Confederacy.

During one of the truck’s passes, it came to a halt, and four occupants engaged in a coarse conversation with about 10 protesters. Dossey did not know exactly what was said.

"They came to a stop and had words," Dossey said. "From what we observed, it wasn’t polite or civil."

The truck drove off, minus the rebel flag, which apparently had been pulled off. The truck returned and made several more passes around the courthouse, Dossey said. An officer stopped the truck and suggested the occupants leave the area.

"We didn’t condone that they were in essence trying to stir up the crowd," Dossey said. "… Every time they came around, they seemed to be stirring things up more."

After the police admonition, the truck left briefly but soon returned. Police again stopped the truck and cited the four occupants with municipal citations for disorderly conduct. They were not arrested or processed, just given citations, Dossey said. The violation is punishable by a fine of upward of $750.

Dossey did not immediately have the names of the four available. Furthermore, he said he was unsure if they were juveniles, in which case their names would not be released publicly.

