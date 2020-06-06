PEORIA — A Tazewell County woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hers was one of 72 COVID-19 deaths announced Saturday by the IDPH. It also announced 975 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Meanwhile, the Peoria City/County Health Department said there are a dozen more cases in the Tri-County area, for a total of 411. Peoria County has 11 more cases, for a total of 309. Tazewell County has one more case, for a total of 80. Woodford County remained at 22 cases.

Overall in the Tri-County Area, 64.5% of patients have recovered, while 25.6% are isolating at home and 5.6% are hospitalized.

Knox County has a new COVID-19 patient, a man in his 30s. The county’s total is 103.

Warren County has two new COVID-19 patients — one a woman 20 to 40 years old, the other a man 60 to 80 years old. The county’s total is 127.