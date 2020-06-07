Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Boy’s summer clothing (size 18 months), girl’s summer clothing (size 2T, 2T/3T pull-ups) and maternity shorts (size medium): Needed for a low-income family. Contact Sarah Mack at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 254.

Young boys shoes (sizes 9 and 11), toys for a six year old girl, and toys for boys ages four and five: Needed for a low-income single parent. Contact Sarah Mack at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 254.

Magazines for elementary and teenage children: Needed for a low-income family. Contact Bayli Gibson at FamilyCore, 676-2400, Ext. 246.

Young girls summer clothes and shoes (size 18-24 months and 4-5T, shoes size 3 infant and 9 toddler): Needed for a low-income single parent. Contact Breanna Marinich at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Couch, recliner and electric dryer: Needed for a low-income single parent. Contact Breanna Marinich at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support from the Heart of Illinois 211 information and referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.