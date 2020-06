LACON — Lacon man Todd Hageman, 54, was found safe on Sunday, according to a social media post from Marshall County authorities. Earlier Sunday, they had sought the public’s assistance in locating Hageman.

His daughter, Jessia Hageman, also said her father was safe in a message to the Journal Star.

Todd Hageman had been missing since about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.