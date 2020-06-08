EDELSTEIN — Three people were injured Sunday afternoon when two motorcycles collided near Edelstein.

At 2:39 p.m., one motorcyle, driven by a 73-year-old man from Chillicothe, stopped at a stop sign on eastbound Illinois 90 at Illinois Route 40, according to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report. At that intersection, there is no stop sign on Route 40.

A witness told police that the motorcycle pulled into the intersection, where it was hit by a northbound motorcycle, the report stated. The driver of the second motorcycle, a 24-year-old Sycamore man, was thrown into a ditch, as was a passenger, a 22-year-old woman.

The Sycamore man and his passenger were taken by LifeFlight to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. There, they said their motorcycle tried to swerve out of the way before the collision, but they could not recall anything else. The woman said she had a loose vertebrae but “it will heal in time,” the report stated. The driver said he had “no major broken bones” but could have minor fractures, the report said.

At the scene of the collision, the driver of the eastbound motorcycle was examined by paramedics and told he would need stitches for a head cut. He said he did not recall what happened, the report stated.

Both motorcycles were totaled. The eastbound motorcyclist was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

