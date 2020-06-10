DEERFIELD — The board of directors at Caterpillar Inc. voted Wednesday to maintain the $1.03 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders.

The funds are payable on Aug. 20 for shareholders of record by close of business July 20, the company said in a brief statement. It has paid quarterly dividends since 1933 and has increased the annual amount paid to shareholders each year for 26 years.

Caterpillar ended the first quarter of 2020 with $7.1 billion in enterprise cash and had $20.5 billion in available liquidity as of April 2020.

"Caterpillar is committed to delivering higher free cash flow through the cycles and to returning substantially all of its free cash flow to shareholders," the company said in the statement. "However, given the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors has postponed any decision on a dividend increase until later this year."