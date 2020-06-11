PEORIA — Peoria Park District officials announced the cancellation Thursday of most major riverfront festivals during the summer months because of continuing COVID-19 concerns.

State guidelines for current and upcoming phases of reopening still contain limits on large gatherings, meaning the cancellation -- in concert with other organizers -- of the following events:

CEFCU Thursday Night Jazz Series

Jazz & Art Festival

Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown

Fiesta en el Rio

River City Soul Fest

India Fest

Peoria Irish Fest/Erin Feis

Oktoberfest

Fine Art Fair

“We are committed to prioritizing state guidelines and honoring our commitment to ensuring that our events can be accessed safely,” Park District executive director Emily Cahill said in a prepared statement.

Organizers of the various events are looking forward to the future, with Irish Fest co-chair John Martin saying in a prepared statement that the decision “allows us to move forward and protect the long-term viability of our fest."

The added year of planning will allow Oktoberfest organizers to put additional effort into planning for the festival’s 25th celebration on the riverfront, co-chair Mary Reichel said.

And Fine Art Fair organizers are looking for other ways to still have an event during the last weekend in September, even if that means a virtual celebration, co-director Shannon Cox said.