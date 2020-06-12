EAST PEORIA — A motorist was cited for DUI following a four-vehicle crash that included two squad cars Thursday night.

About 9:15 p.m., an officer with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Fondulac Park District police were looking for three lost people in a rural area off North Bittersweet Road near Farmdale Road, outside East Peoria. The officers’ cars were parked off the road. The headlights of the sheriff’s vehicle were activated, as were the emergency lights of the park district vehicle, said Tazewell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Anthony.

A third vehicle arrived to pick up the missing trio, parking near the squad cars. A fourth car soon arrived, traveling through a ditch, across pavement and into the squad cars, Anthony said. The impact shoved the park district car into the third vehicle, he said.

No one was injured. The driver was cited with DUI.

No further information was available Friday morning.