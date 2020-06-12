Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, June 12.

A century ago, a politician once said, “What this country needs is a good 5-cent cigar.”

Earlier this week, two apparent burglars and thieves appeared to believe they needed plenty of free cigars. And a few other things.

The scene of the crime was Little Starr Market, 2422 W. Starr St. in South Peoria.

Not long before 5 a.m. Monday, the two male suspects forced open a door to the store, according to video surveillance as the Peoria Police Department reported.

Upon entering the store, the two began to fill their pockets with cigars. Swisher Sweets, to be precise.

The crime appeared to become more serious when one of the suspects opened a safe, removed something and put it in his pocket, according to police.

A store employee reported $600 was missing. The Swisher Sweets were worth about $35.

The suspects also grabbed a few miscellaneous items before they left and headed toward a nearby alley, police stated.

Officers located the suspects in the 1700 block of South Stanley Street, about three blocks south of the store. But they jumped over a fence and were not seen again.

The suspects appeared to be juveniles, according to police. They couldn’t be identified because their faces were covered.

