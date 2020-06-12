Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of June 1, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

2302 W. Melrose Place, West Peoria: Kyle and Kelly Ryon to Darnell Sinclair Jr. $79,000.

102 E. Oakley St., Glasford: Daran R. and Alyssa Dueshane to Scott E.A. Nelson Ii $81,900.

15221 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Mary E. Greene to Joseph Heathcoat $82,000.

9804 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Gregory A. Graves to John G. Jr. and Shelly M. Brakebill $83,000.

201 E. Ninth St., Glasford: Ronald J. and Christina M. Heaton to Amy M. Randle $84,900.

921 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Abby E. Alexander and Daniel T. Radosavlyev to Maura C. Lansing $92,000.

5102 N. Glen Elm Drive, Peoria Heights: James Gilmore to Matt and Hannah Crusan $93,000.

421 E. Lawndale Ave., Peoria: Sarah A. Woocut and Benjamin Buckeye to Jeffrey M. Hunziker $97,500.

3310 W. King James Road, Peoria: Megan Wilson Roper to Emily Jockisch $107,900.

329 W. McDowell St., Chillicothe: Randall E. and Karen L. Meyers to Jeremy M. Horton $107,900.

227 W. Northridge Lane, Peoria: Kevin E. and Susan E. Conley to Stephanie A. Deiters $109,000.

6501 N. Greenmont Road, Peoria: Richard L. and Mary Barthel to Gabriel G. Elderzi $115,000.

1610 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria: Rodney D. Getz Family Real Estate Limited Partnership to CFAW Enterprises LLC $115,000.

114 N. Kickapoo Terrace, Peoria: Jorge A. and Karyn S. Carballido to James Avila and Charles Archer $117,000.

1410 E. Duryea Ave., Peoria Heights: Roberto G. and Neyda S. Medina to Jason and Stephanie A. Jones $119,000.

2508 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria: Jacob R. Price to Amanda and Joshua Camp $122,000.

5620 N. Fountaindale Drive, Peoria: David Rostoff and Jeffrey Symmonds to Heath Martin $125,000.

2115 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Hervey E. Sherd Jr. Linda L. Hunter and Lillian F. Sherd to Susan K. Begner $125,000.

4130 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Chance M. Kelch to Timothy J. Hagan $128,250.

5341 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Steven P. Jr. and Maja Martinez to Darron K. and Elizabeth A. Strickland $129,000.

909 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Philip D. and Jacqueline A. Engstrom to Bryce L. Holm $129,500.

306 W. Ivy Lane, Peoria: Betty M. Obergfel and David W. Obergfel to Jeanette Yerby $129,900.

11217 N. Oakwood Drive, Peoria: Alicia M. Sturm to Aubrey Leuthold $130,000.

3301 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Richard N. Jr. and Judith Y. Gentry to Edward P. and Suzanne F. Jeffery $130,000.

6220 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: Phi Q. and Tu T. Nguyen to Allison Johnson $130,000.

5004 W. Lauder Court, Bartonville: James R. and Cynthia L. Gilmer to George N. and Renee S. Randitsas $131,000.

2604 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Clark and Margaret Halstead to Kelsi Toliver and Allison Calabro $132,500.

3323 N. Isabell Ave., Peoria: Robert M. and Mary T. Williams to Andrew and Katherine Friedrich $135,000.

9319 N. Northview Road, Peoria: Carolyn L. and Jeffrey C. Rosser to Molly and Devon Stoops $135,000.

NE Quarter Section 10-8N-6E, West Farmington Road, Hanna City: Cannonball Properties LLC to Herman Brothers Pond Management Inc. $136,000.

3349 W. Greenwood Place, Peoria: A Team Construction LLC to Michael Howard Jr. $138,500.

714 W. Oakview Drive, Peoria: Bryant and Bethany Morris to Lynne Ridenour $140,000.

3010 W. Brookside Drive, Peoria: Roger G. Stortz to Bruce Clevenger $144,500.

4925 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights: Joe Abraham & Sons Amusements Inc. to Massey Rentals Inc. $150,000.

10807 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Roger L. and Angelica M. Setler to James W. Hoerdeman $155,000.

1814 S. Timber Court, Peoria: Bill E. and Mary Ann Welch to Rebecca Spencer $159,900.

6007 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Acceleration Ventures LLC to Andrew Zich $160,000.

4616 S. Canterbury Court, Mapleton: Jonathan D. and Kyla M. Greenhoe to Stanley J. and Denice M. Kester $160,000.

5108 N. Woodview Ave., Peoria: Jerry L. and Kathleen J. McCombs to Tammy L. Cole $171,500.

15806 N. Brougham Drive, Chillicothe: Joel R. and Abigail L. Sluis to Nicholas Engle $175,000.

101 W. Terrace Lane, Peoria: Richard A. and Sheryl A. Cordts to Greg and Caron L. Wilson $176,000.

2216 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Travis King to Melissa Kline $179,900.

11701 N. Brians Way, Dunlap: Anne H. Dierker to Jeremy Owens $195,900.

608 E. Sciota Ave., Peoria Heights: Richard M. and Kathleen C. Morris to Cloninger Nolan $225,000.

5116 N. Rothmere Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jeffery L. Nelson $228,000.

12902 N. Jubilee Hills Drive, Brimfield: Harry F. and Patricia A. Middleton to James Gilmore and Christine Svoboda $230,000.

610 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Jeffery T. and Nichole A. Segneri to Trevor A. Parr and Alexa A. Burek $235,000.

7527 N. Walnutbend Drive, Peoria: Douglas A. Debaltzo to Rory D. Griggs $245,000.

7013 N. Ironwood Drive, Edwards: Murali K. and Vimala M. Kakhandki to Alex Anderson and Rachel Lemek $251,000.

9925 N. Townsend Drive, Peoria: Michael and Kimberly Peterson to Stephen Jr. and Stephanie Gardner $295,000.

7006 N. Vauxhall Place, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Eugene A. Wilson and Eunji Lee $362,500.

5607 W. Timber Oak Court, Peoria: William J. and Heather M. Stevens to William S. and Margaret A. Poorman $396,000.

326 W. Lakeshore Drive, Edelstein: Roger L. Nurnberger to Joseph A. and Jean E. Lang $460,000.

125 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: George H. and Christina M. Taylor to Aimee Kennedy and Ashley Williamson $645,000.

N Half NW Quarter Section 7-11-7E and S Half NW Quarter Section 7-11-7E, Akron Township: Gregory H. Dickinson, Kensil J. Dickinson and Dale C. Dickinson Jr. to Kevin J. and Grace A. Herrmann $860,000.

1505 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria: Penn Terrace Towers LLC to H & A EMR LLC $4,679,636.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Aaron R. and Courtney A. Vercler to Danielle Pfister, $79,500.

200 Algonquin Road, Marquette Heights: Jason Helmig to Diane L. Forbes, $83,000.

115 St. Clair St., Marquette Heights: Tyler S. Abraham to Nicholas Gorrie, $91,650.

2223 Veterans Road, No. 25, Morton: Jennifer L. Walker to Gabriela L. Stephanie A. Guerrero, $93,000.

119 Greenlawn Court, East Peoria: Glenna L. Clemens to Trevor and Courtney Davis, $93,150.

1103 Dale Road, Armington: Elizabeth A. Kutz to Alexandra Guth, $95,000.

100 W. Holly Drive, Washington: Matthew and Linda Bullard to Nathen and Ashley Little, $100,000.

313 Linden St., Pekin: Jay B. Harvey to Garrett R. and Paige N. Lingham, $102,500.

2003 Lighter St., Pekin: Ryan and Dreeyan Hughes to Cole Jackson, $104,000.

2221 Mayflower Drive, Pekin: Daryl L. Sr. and Carolyn V. Young to Randi L. Linton, $108,000.

202 Wilshire Drive, Washington: Lisa K. Miller and Brenda S. Ostrowski to David W. and Esther E. Miller, $114,000.

806 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Sally Shallenberger to Roma J. Kyle, $114,500.

205 Schramm Drive, Pekin: Deana L. Cook to Richard Bradford, $123,900.

113 Worner St., Green Valley: Jennifer L. Runyon to James Hollis, $129,900.

101 Hemlock Ave., East Peoria: Dewayne A. Gray to Christopher B. Pittman, $135,000.

110 Donald Court, East Peoria: Linda S. McClelland to Brett and Jordan Smith, $135,000.

306 S. Meadowview Lane, Washington: Michael F. and Alecia C. Closen to Cody D. and Dana N. Myers, $137,550.

204 Vohland St., Washington: Brandon M. and Kelly M. Ford to Nicholas S. Minarich, $137,900.

109 Arrowhead Court, East Peoria: Washington Trails Edge LLC to Mackenzie G. Wilts, $142,000.

200 Loren St., Washington: Adam N. and Kelsey D. Snider to Gerald H. and Mary A. Steagall, $150,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Tony R. and Betty M. Schmidt to Marcia L. Schilling, $150,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Killi D. Greathouse to Brett C., Jacqueline R. and Jason H. Frerichs, $150,000.

26 and 28 Olympia Fields Drive, Pekin: Carol B. Mason to Randall G. and Leslie G. Leitner, $159,000.

212 Margaret St., Green Valley: Deborah L. Shay to Jennifer L. Runyon, $164,900.

400 Pine St., East Peoria: Patricia S. Bazil, Nancy E. George and Sherrill J. Mills to Curtis Elmo Eaker and Curtis Eric Eaker, $167,000.

203 Oakwood Ave., East Peoria: Michael Berry to Everett G. King and Rebecca O'Neill Roach King, $171,000.

212 Madissyn Court, East Peoria: Michael W. Sparks to Timothy and Sara Clark, $182,500.

506 Coventry Lane, Mackinaw: Justin and Rebekah Fritch to Christopher J. and Virginia A. Reedy, $190,000.

2333 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin: Jeffrey L. and Joan M. Flaugher to Justin D. Howland, Joshua W. Moews, Gavin W. Phillips and PMH Properties, $190,000.

1914 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Jacquie M. Kauffman to Alecia Hiatt and Brian Shreffler, $194,900.

1828 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Jennifer Huls to Thomas and Breonna Orrick, $199,500.

207 N. Louisiana Ave., Morton: Nicklaus and Jamie L. Whitaker to Troy C. Koehl, $205,000.

3112 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Christopher R. and Christine Davis to Tyler J. and Morgan C. Vicary, $224,000.

803 N. Oregon Ave., Morton: Jonathan R. and Jaime N. Farrell to Matthew and Andrea Mammen, $233,000.

709 Grandyle Drive, Washington: Thomas Koller to Cartus Financial Corp., $245,500.

709 Grandyle Drive, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Dustin S. and Kristi A. Brooks, $245,500.

1511 Calvin Drive, Washington: Iuvo Constructum LLC to Martha Lowery, $254,900.

112 N. Church St., Washington: Jessica M. Bartucci and David L. Rennison to Blake A. and Angela M. Bauer, $264,000.

711 Evergreen Drive, Washington: Troy C. Koehl to Charles G. and Patricia M. Pitcher, $295,500.

1022 Winter Haven St., Morton: Jeremy M. and Julie D. Moza to Jonathan R. and Jaime N. Farrell, $300,500.

309 Pocono Ave., Morton: Armstrong Builders Inc. to Nicholas J. Leuchtenberg, $309,900.

427 Whispering Oaks Drive, Groveland: Michael P. and Jayne M. O'Brien to Mary E. Innis, $315,000.

449 S. Ohio Ave., Morton: Joseph W. Howard to Jeremy and Julie Moza, $320,000.

3113 Kacy Drive, Pekin: Darren and Susan Benassi to Anthony D. and Amy R. Martin, $322,500.

201 S. Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Kevin L. and Lisa D. Owen to Matthew D. and Katherine M. Roley, $352,000.

1309 S. Main St., Morton: JAM 1309 LLC to Mark and Esther Stephens, $364,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Curtis A. and Dennis D. Rassi and Kathy A. Schlatter to Matthew D. and Paul J. Anderson, $400,000.

319 Apache Way, Groveland: Timothy J. and Lisa S. Simpson to Steven F. and Dolores E. Hutt, $450,000.

508 E. Pearl St., Tremont: Deroche Building Supply Inc. to Crossroads RE Holding LLC, $777,753,

WOODFORD COUNTY

1129 Sunset Drive, East Peoria: Susan L. Rogy to Donald Meyer, $78,500.

502 Jones St., Kappa: Zackary J. Dawdy to Sara Burge, $129,900.

1522 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: Michael A. Schmitt to Chester H. Wurster, $130,000.

610 E. Center St., Eureka: Greg G. Newell to Tyler Wahls, $133,000.

830 Columbia Road, Washburn: Timmy R. McMahan to Nicholas L. Vanmeter, $140,000.

410 N. Lincoln St., Metamora: Gangloff Douglas to David D. and Linda F. Driggers, $145,000.

235 E. Acorn Drive, East Peoria: Todd A. and Brenda L. Smith to Amy L. Sauder, $150,000.

1156 N. Upper Skyline Drive, East Peoria: Roger Hoffman to Jawara A. Simmons $150,000.

222 E. North Lakeview Drive, East Peoria: Justin M. Smith to Brannon Ramsdale, $155,000.

207 Bittersweet Ave., Metamora: William A. Brunk to Ryan Z. Morton, $193,000.

234 Green Acres Court, East Peoria: Adrielle M. Eimer to Daniel J. Sebald, $202,000.

1105 Winterberry Ave., Metamora: Diplomat Property Management LLC to Cody and Alexandra McGinnis, $205,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Richard A. Rocke to P&A Property Team LLC Series Melbourne, $212,000.

1220 Ann Court, East Peoria: Scott A. Bedwell to Daniel T. Radosavlyev, $230,000.

1282 N. Hickory Hills Road, Germantown Hills: Leon R. Martin to Mateusz S. Koszarek, $237,000.

235 E. Green Acres Court, East Peoria: Chris Slack to Jeffrey Herring, $308,500.

3165 County Road 2000 North, Minonk: Curtis Rients to Julie L. Walters, $310,000.

1418 Lourdes Road, Metamora: Christie L. Barrow to Bradley W. Barrow, $375,000.

2014 County Road 600 North, Secor: Andrew Mitchell to Jacob Lloyd, $395,000.