LACON — A growing local manufacturer of farm drainage tile is eyeing Lacon’s long-dormant industrial park as the possible site for a new plant.

Representatives of Illinois River Valley Pipe LLC, which is currently located off Illinois Route 26 just north of Lacon, addressed the Lacon City Council last week about the company’s interest in an approximately 25-acre, city-owned parcel along the north side of Ninth Street at the northeast edge of Lacon.

The proposed plan would entail building one 50,000-square foot building initially and then another later, as well as graveling much of the property, according to information presented at the meeting by owner and president Harold Poignant Jr. and CEO Blaine Adams.

"It’s essentially a shovel-ready project. We’re ready to go as soon as we can secure the property," Adams told the council.

The company, founded in 2015, manufactures green drainage tile in several sizes and also is a dealer for various related products made elsewhere, according to its website. It employs about 30 people, Adams said after the council meeting.

The firm is actively seeking a new site and is considering others as well with hopes to have one selected within a month or so, Adams said. The intention is to relocate the entire operation, he said, adding that there are other businesses interested in the property north of town.

"We want to move everything down there. (The present site) is just too small for us," he said.

The city land, currently being farmed, was designated part of an industrial park some 30 years ago but has attracted little if any serious interest, officials have said. The council tentatively agreed nearly two years ago to lease most of it to a solar energy developer, but that deal fell through after the company did not win a spot in a state lottery that allocated incentive payments.

There have been some preliminary discussions about the property with city officials, but "everything’s up in the air" at this point, Adams indicated after the meeting. There was no substantive discussion by the council before the company officials left.

"We’ll take this under advisement and kick it around," said Mayor John Wabel.