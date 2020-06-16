An East Peoria police officer’s routine traffic stop late last month revealed the driver allegedly was carrying 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

Victor Cazares-Garcia, 30, of Peoria, was indicted last week and is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday on a Class-X charge of possessing the drug with intent to deliver, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

The officer stopped Cazares-Garcia’s vehicle on May 30 for driving without its headlights on and, after a check of his records, learned he did not have a valid driver’s license, court records stated. In the suspect’s pockets the officer found a glass meth pipe.

A search of the car revealed one plastic bag containing a large amount of a crystal substance and others in a bag of potato chips, records stated. Cazares-Garcia also was carrying $267 in cash.