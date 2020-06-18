Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced in a Tuesday news release the opening of the newly renovated Best Western Morton Inn, 150 W. Ashland St.

The hotel features 63 guest rooms, including four suites. Amenities include an indoor heated pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a sundry store, an outdoor grilling area, an electric car charging station, a complimentary hot breakfast and free wireless internet.

"We are thrilled to be one of the Best Western brand’s newest members, as it is well known and respected for its high standards and commitment to quality customer service," said Baldev Patel, owner of the Best Western Morton Inn, in a prepared statement.