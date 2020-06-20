The outcry over cancellation of the Illinois State Fair didn’t seem as loud as you might have expected.

Maybe people were braced for the inevitable because so many outdoor festivals, including most county fairs, were already canceled. Or maybe the fact that most of the surrounding states canceled their fairs helped blunt the criticism. Gov. JB Pritzker couldn’t be accused of being an outlier on canceling fairs if other Midwestern governors of both parties did the same.

Some Republican lawmakers complained that Pritzker didn’t try to salvage some sort of event, even if it didn’t really look like the state fair. How a scaled-down fair could have included grandstand shows isn’t clear, and without grandstand attractions, good luck bringing in people. The fair doesn’t pay for itself in the best of times. What would be the hit to the state if something was staged — albeit scaled-down — that didn’t draw anyone?

The people to feel for are the charities — and neighbors of the fairgrounds — that raised money off parking for the fair. They’re not getting that money this year.

Pritzker probably chose the only realistic path this year. Maybe he’ll plan something spectacular for next year’s fair to make up for it.

Now that the fair is officially off, you have to wonder about any lasting fallout from the decision.

Most of the attractions will probably be back. People won’t lose their taste for fair food, and as long as the demand is there, a vendor will show up to capitalize on it. Most exhibitors will probably return.

One thing that might finally have a stake driven into it is the idea of political days. Can anyone honestly say there is a demand for them anymore?

Most days at the fair have some kind of designation, like recognizing veterans or seniors or agriculture. Is it really necessary to have days recognizing Democrats and Republicans? Especially in a state as bankrupt (in just about any way you want to mention) as Illinois because of the actions by politicians of both parties?

No doubt there was a time when political rallies at the fair were a big thing. No doubt the latest steam-powered fire engine to be displayed at the fair was a big thing. No more.

The political rallies don’t draw anywhere near as many people as they used to. The Democrats have a huge brunch in an air-conditioned hotel before the fair gathering where you can hear the same old state politicians deliver the same old speeches, if that’s what moves you. At the brunch, you also get the benefit of a big time guest speaker who usually doesn’t stick around for the fair rally. For many people, the brunch is the better deal.

It’s a presidential election year and there won’t be political days at the Illinois State Fair. Bet most people won’t even notice.

The Illinois Republican Party wasted no time in trying to raise money off its lawsuit against Pritzker.

It wasn’t even a full hour after a news conference by the Republican Party chairman and the party’s legal counsel to discuss the lawsuit that an email was sent out by Derek Murphy, executive director of the Illinois Republican Party.

"As you can imagine, suing a billionaire governor is expensive. We’re expecting Governor Pritzker will throw whatever he needs at this battle to silence it," Murphy said in the email. "But we’re relying on donations from supporters throughout the state to break through this case and bring justice to our state."

It then asks for $5, $10, $20 "or whatever you can afford to our official Sue JB Pritzker Fund."

A fundraising opportunity is a terrible thing to waste.

