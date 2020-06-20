PEORIA — For the second consecutive day, two residents of the University Rehab Center, 1500 Northmoor Road, have died of COVID-19, according to information from the Peoria City/County Health Department.

University Rehab has had 52 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff and now 11 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

Two more victims died in the last 24 hours: a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions, and both had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The Tri-County Area now has recorded 34 deaths from COVID-19, seven this week.

Diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-County Area rose by six in the past 24 hours to 565. Peoria County added three new cases, for a total of 421, Tazewell County added two, for a total of 111, and Woodford County added one, for a total of 33.

The number of presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in local intensive care units dropped from five to two from Friday to Saturday. There are 16 patients in non-ICU beds in area hospitals who have presumed or confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 19 on the previous day.