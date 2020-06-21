PEORIA — Three people were shot within four hours late Friday and early Saturday morning, police said.

Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said on Saturday that it didn’t appear the shootings were related. None of the injuries suffered by the victims were life-threatening and no arrests have been made by Sunday afternoon, she said.

The first incident happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Atlantic Avenue. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds. A car was observed speeding away from the area. When the car was stopped, police found a man, 36, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He had been at a house party when someone opened fire at a group outside, Dotson said.

Another alert from the gunfire detection system brought officers to the 1600 block of North New York Street at 3:17 a.m. That ShotSpotter alert was for nine rounds. A man, 19, was found on a porch with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital. He had been walking in the area when he was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. A bullet strike was found on a garage n the area as well, Dotson said.

The last incident was discovered at 3:25 a.m. when officers were called to one of the three hospitals in the city on a report of a man who has been dropped off with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim, 18, said he was in a vehicle when he was shot near the area of Brons Avenue and Sheridan Road by a person in another vehicle.