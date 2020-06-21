PEORIA — The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education will consider a recommendation to reopen schools in August with a combination of remote and in-school learning for most of the district’s 13,000 students.

The school board is expected to vote Monday evening on a reopening plan at a special remote board meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The district provided a summary of the plan in advance of the school board vote.

From three options, the administration will recommend a blended plan of remote and in-school learning. The other two options are all remote learning and all in-class learning.

The blended plan divides the student population into two groups — Group A and Group B — with each group coming to school two days a week and then staying home for remote learning for two days.

The schedule has one group attending school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other group attending in-school classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The fifth day of the school week, Friday, is a flexible schedule day, which means that additional in-person instruction can be provided.

Families can also opt for an all-remote learning program if they do not want their students attending school in person. Special education students will receive in-person schooling four days a week.

The blended plan dovetails with the state’s Restore Illinois plan to reopen in phases all the schools, businesses and municipal functions that were ordered closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state is currently in Phase 3 of the plan that limits the number of people in a gathering to 10.

If progress in the reduction of the spread of the virus continues, It is anticipated that state officials will decide to move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan by the end of June. Phase 4 allows gatherings of up to 50 people.

The district says it will only offer the two days of in-school learning if the state is in Phase 4. A return to Phase 3, for reasons including an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, would mean a return to all remote learning.

The school district only offered remote learning for the last three months of the last school year.

When the state moves into Phase 5, regular school returns. No timeline has been offered for the move from Phase 4 to Phase 5.

"When Illinois moves to Phase 5, there will be no group restrictions," the summary states. "And Peoria Public Schools will return to normal following additional public health guidelines."

There are currently numerous blanks in the plan that will be filled in as the Aug. 19 school opening date gets closer. Not yet determined are whether staff and students will be required to wear facemasks while in school, final protocols for lunchroom gatherings, gym classes, recess, hallway travel and more. Athletics and extracurricular programs will be subject to the rules established by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Elementary School Association.

The plan is to adhere to social distancing requirements, while trying to have as normal a school day as possible.

The plan is the work dozens of school administrators, board members, parents, union representatives, the Peoria County Regional Office of Education, and the Peoria City/County Health Department. The main 20-member Return to School committee and its six sub-committees met a total of 60 times between April 30 and June 16.

Due to the state’s restriction on gatherings, the public is not allowed to be physically present at Monday’s board meeting.

"The Peoria Board of Education will provide interested members of the public with contemporaneous access to the meeting in order to hear all discussions, testimony, and roll call votes through live streaming on the district website www.psd150.org/boardmeetings," according to the legal posting of the meeting.

Viewers may participate remotely. Anyone wishing to address the Board during the "Presentation by Audience" session are asked to email their comments to daphne.williams@psd150.org by 6:30 p.m. Monday. The comments will be read and broadcast during the meeting for up to 5 minutes in duration per participant.

The meeting can also be viewed online by clicking here, or can be viewed on Comcast Channel 22 and ITV3 Channel 11

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.