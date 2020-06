PEORIA - Nineteen more Tri-County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 594.

Peoria County saw most of the news cases, 17, for a to-date total of 446. Tazewell County added two, for a total of 115, and Woodford County stood firm at 33 cases to date.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped in the last 24 hours, from three to one in area intensive care units, and 14 to 10 in non-intensive care beds.