The Pekin City Council approved another extension of Pekin Mayor Mark Luft’s declaration of local emergency during Monday’s meeting, but it may be the last such extension.

The ordinance passed by a 5-2 margin, with council members Rick Hilst and Dave Nutter casting the dissenting votes. The state of emergency will remain in effect until the next City Council meeting July 13, unless Luft abolishes it sooner by a declaration.

"On Friday, we go into Phase Four (of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan)," said Luft. "I don’t see any reason to put this (ordinance) on the agenda anymore. We wouldn’t have put it on this (meeting’s agenda), but (we wanted) to ensure we had something in place in case something drastically changed by Friday."

The council unanimously voted to extend Luft’s executive order regarding outdoor sales areas during the meeting.

The executive order, issued last month, relaxes certain restrictions within the city code for serving alcohol outdoors and for outdoor dining. With the extension, the order will remain in effect through Oct. 31.

"(Phase Four) allows 50% occupancy (of bars and restaurants), which is still not enough to financially keep some establishments stable," Luft said. "Having an outdoor environment open to them allows them to generate some more revenue. It also gives people who are not comfortable being inside yet and aren’t ready to go that route the option (of outdoor seating) throughout the summer. It’s a win-win for everybody and the right thing to do."

Monday’s agenda included a series of agreements, as well. Council members unanimously approved master service agreements with Maurer Stutz Inc., and with Millennia Professional Services for construction phase engineering services, as did an agreement with Millennia for construction phase engineering services on Court Street between Valle Vista Boulevard and Veterans Drive.

The council also unanimously approved agreements with Midwest Engineering for a Lake Kennedy trash and debris reduction project and for a High Point Lane outfall repair project near Pekin Housing Authority. An agreement with Hanson Professional Services Inc., for design engineering of Court Street from Valle Vista Boulevard to Eighth Street passed by a 6-1 vote, with council member Rick Hilst voting no.

Unanimous approval of resolutions of support for fair housing and for the Rebuilding Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant will allow city staff to move forward with an application for a grant availability. According to City Manager Mark Rothert, the application will focus on securing funding support to complete revitalization work on Court Street from Parkway Drive to Hilltop Drive.

"It is my hope to turn something in this week to the state to apply for grant funds to go toward Court Street," said Rothert. "We received $20 million in capital funding through the (Rebuild Illinois) capital bill. However, the Court Street project is $30 million, so we have a $10 million gap that we’re looking to fill in part with grants that are out there and grant opportunities we should seek."

The council also unanimously passed an ordinance outlining a redevelopment agreement with Pekin Outreach Initiative (POI). POI, a local not-for-profit organization, recently purchased property at 515 Elizabeth Street with the goal of providing a range of free services to people in need. According to Rothert, the purchased facility is in need of rehabilitation, and POI has requested $30,000 in tax-increment financing assistance from the city in the form of a forgivable loan.

In other business, the council unanimously passed

- A resolution to renew the city’s DACRA Tech Adjudication System software maintenance. The software application is used by the Pekin Police Department to issue, track and adjudicate municipal violations, code enforcement violations and parking violations.

- A resolution to enter an agreement to purchase investigative forensic software with Tazewell County.

- An authorization to execute a supplier agreement related to electric aggregation.