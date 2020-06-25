MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Jearl Barton, 50; Caroline Raychel, 53; both Washington.
* Eric Benes, 22, Eureka; Francesca Riggins, 22, Peoria.
* James Bremer, 30; Whitney Brown, 33; both Thompson's Station, Tenn.
* Wyatt Cote, 37; Emily Bell, 31; both Washington.
* Zachary Denniston, 22, Washington; Allison Flowers, 22, East Peoria.
* Kobi Huff, 19; Caylee Clarkson, 17; both Creve Coeur.
* Nathan Isenberg, 37, Germantown Hills; Hannah Toaddy, 30, Washington.
* Robert Judge, 51; Jodi Smith, 52; both Armington.
* Jeffrey Justice, 47; Tina Besette, 48; both Pekin.
* Joshua Knox, 40; Alina Barnes-Kramer, 39; both Pekin.
* Josip Petri, 25; Mariah Venzke, 25; both Pekin.
* Bradley Plemmens, 43; April Pullum, 37; both East Peoria.
* Tucker Runyon, 21; Saige Scherer, 20; both Groveland.
* Stephen Saunders, 24, Morton; Megan Meyers, 22, LeRoy.
* Joseph Smith, 36; Danielle Johnson, 44; both Pekin.
Woodford County
* Nathan Fulk, 48; Dana Fanning, 49; both Roanoke.
* Alec Hohulin, 28; Allison Thompson, 25; both Washington.
* Samuel Metcalfe, 20, Morton; Katherine Kruger, 20, Eureka.
* Brian Molzof, 29; Kayla Hinderliter, 28, both Eureka.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Abraham, Emerson and Marla.
* Anderson, Brittany and Christopher.
* Barbour-Wood, Joetta and Wood, Austin.
* Boker, Brooke and Jeremy.
* Brock-Hill, Anthony and Coretta.
* Brownlee, Wanda and Leslie.
* Byrd, William and Linda.
* Corder, Betty and Ronald.
* Davis, Lisa and Andrew.
* Dewitt, Jackie and Joshua.
* Fish, Lisa and Gregory.
* Gustafson, Vickie and Richard.
* Hanlon, Kenzie and Zackrey.
* Hedrick, Tracy and Melissa.
* Hilliard, Karly and Andrew.
* Hintz, Rick and Terri.
* Houston, Stephanie and Christopher.
* Howard, Chelsie and Tyler.
* Huntley, Cathy and Gary.
* Johnson, Katie and Matthew.
* Kilgallin, Uriah and Kathryn.
* Parlier, Amanda Martin and Aaron.
* Mattice, Anne Marie and Tyler.
* Maurer, Annette and Jason.
* McClure, Jenna and Shawn.
* Monohon, Deloras and Darin.
* Nash, Sheena and David.
* Nichols, Grace and Willis.
* Palacios, Nico and Marcus.
* Prather, Damian and Jessica.
* Reese, Nicole and Kyle.
* Richardson, Jonna and Adam.
* Roberts, Nancy and Hershel.
* Salines, Shane and Gina.
* Sommerville, Robert and Michele.
* Tackett, Diana and Douglas.
* Thomas, James and Tammy.
* Tibbett-Strong, Alexander and Delbert.
* Wade, Shana and James.
* Walraven, Lisa and Keayes Sr., Leslie.
* Welch, Sara and Mead, Barb.
* Westbrook, Troi and Vanessa.
* White, Sean and Michelle.
* Wicker, Kevin and Carmen.
* Wilhelm, Jennifer and Richard.
* Williams, Lea and Caleb.
* Williamson, Pamela and Zapata, Joshua.
Woodford County
* Schoolcraft, Eric and Rebecca.
* Windsor, James and Marybeth.