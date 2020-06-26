PEORIA — Firefighters rescued three pets from a fire that displaced a family in South Peoria early Friday.

At 1:25 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was summoned to 2011 W. Malone Ave. regarding a smoky structure. Crews arrived find heavy smoke spewing from the eaves of the single-story residence, the department said.

Meantime, the home’s three occupants exited the residence, saying no one else was inside. However, they said, two cats and two dogs remained inside.

In fighting the blaze, firefighters encountered "high heat and heavy smoke," the department said. The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.

One cat and two dogs were rescued. The other cat was not located anywhere, the department said.

The home’s three occupants declined medical attention. The Red Cross was called to provide shelter assistance.

A cause has yet to be determined. Damage was estimated at $12,000.