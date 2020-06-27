PEORIA — The first semitrailer filled up 45 minutes after volunteers from the Tireless Project began taking discarded tires at the JIMAX building in Peoria on Saturday morning.

"We collected almost 700 tires by 9:45 a.m.," said James Kosner, president of JIMAX Demolition and managing director of the Tireless Project.

Saturday was the first collection of the year. Normally there are drop-off hours every month during the summer, but COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel in June. The next collection will be July 18, with another chance Aug. 22 and again on Oct. 31. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m., and the location is 2000 W. Clark St., in the riverfront industrial area south of downtown Peoria.

Only 20 tires are accepted per customer. The first 10 are free, with a $1 charge per tire over 10. Only Peoria residents can participate, and no businesses are allowed. No tires with rims or oversized tires are accepted.

Now in its fourth year, the Tireless Project was created by the city of Peoria in conjunction with Peoria Disposal Co. and JIMAX to create a healthier environment in Peoria. Discarded tires are a health hazard because they fill up with stagnant water and create breeding ground for disease-spreading mosquitoes. The effort is funded by garbage fees, so essentially everyone in Peoria chips in to help recycle tires removed from city ditches.

"There is a big problem with illegal dumping of tires," said Kosner. "Most of the tires come from people cleaning up their own alleys."

Tires are illegally discarded by some of the smaller automobile repair garages in an effort to save a little money in businesses where the profit margins are tight, said Kosner. Scrappers, people who buy old automobiles and sell them for scrap, are also responsible for some of the illegally dumped tires. Area scrap yards typically don’t accept cars with tires on them, and if they do, they charge a fee, diminishing the profit a scrapper makes on a car.

Jorge Montoya was left with a garage full of tires after his tenant, a scrapper, moved out. On Saturday, he brought in a trailer full.

"I’ve got like 150 more," said Montoya as he watched his 9-year-old son, Seth, help volunteers unload the trailer.

Tires collected Saturday will be driven to a recycling center in Iowa. Used tires can become playground mulch, biofuel that helps coal-fired power plants burn cleaner, and a vibration-absorbing base for high-speed rail lines, said Kosner. And while these are great ways to use old tires, the demand is not great. That’s why tires are expensive to get rid of, he said.

"The problem is, the avenues to get rid of the product are limited."

