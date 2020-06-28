VARNA – The Midland School District in Marshall County is forming a broad-based transition team to tackle the "monumental task" of developing a plan for reopening district schools this fall under guidelines recently issued by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Separately, district officials have recently settled on Sunday, July 19, as the date for a virtual graduation ceremony that will also incorporate small on-site gatherings for each high school senior.

The transition team will consist of "numerous stakeholders" including teachers, administrators, support staff, nurses, guidance counselors, and bus drivers, with input also sought from parents, according to a video (https://youtu.be/eUBAGwmwDBU) and written message posted on the district website last week by Superintendent Jeremy Gauwitz.

The goal will be to formulate a plan that will meet the state recommendation to "get as many students back into the classrooms as possible" while also ensuring compliance with public health requirements, the message indicated. Officials hope to have a plan ready for consideration at the July 15 School Board meeting.

"We want the community to know as we develop our re-entry plan as a district, the health and safety of our students and staff are the most important part of our plan," Gauwitz said. "This will be a monumental task for everyone involved," he added, "so please remain patient and remember we are all in this together."

Midland, which covers about half the county, has about 700 students in its elementary school in Lacon, middle school in Sparland, and high school in rural Varna.

For graduation, seniors will have the opportunity to schedule individual ceremonies at the high school attended by eight guests at pre-scheduled times beginning at 9 a.m. on July 19, according to a letter sent to parents and students and posted on the district website.

"The guests will be provided a marked area to maintain social distancing from other groups," said the letter from principal Ann Hoffman. "Each person entering the building must wear a face mask," she emphasized, though graduates can remove theirs when they enter the gymnasium to "Pomp and Circumstance."

Guests will be able to take pictures and/or video during the ceremony and also during an allotted time in the decorated cafeteria. A link to the virtual graduation video is to be posted on the district website and Facebook page at 2 p.m. that day.

"We recognize that this school year has not been ideal. The graduating class of 2020 has endured many obstacles," Hoffman stated. "Our hope on July 19 is to allow for family and friends to come together and celebrate their successes.

