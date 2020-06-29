PEKIN -- A 19-year-old Pekin man was sent to prison for a 12-year term Thursday with his guilty pleas to two violent armed robberies involving a handgun and a baseball bat.

Noah Parker and John Rhoades, 50, accosted a man in Pekin on Sept. 4, 2018, court records stated. That victim, and later Rhoades, said Parker beat him, kicked him in the head and pointed a handgun at him while taking his backpack. Items belonging to the victim were later seen in Parker’s residence, records stated.

Two weeks later, a second man said he was lured to Parker’s residence by a woman who told him she had a "surprise" awaiting him there. When he entered, Parker struck the second victim in the back of the head with a bat and Rhoades punched him several times, he told police. The two then took his bicycle and phone, he said.

Police located a social media message in which Rhoades admitted to a woman that he struck the second victim, records stated. He told police that another man took part in the attack on the first victim.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on July 16.