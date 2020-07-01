PEORIA — In the first hours of the first day of the 2020-2021 school year, the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education lauded an out-going president, elected a new one, seated its newest member and then clashed, slightly, on developing plans to reopen schools in August during a pandemic.

It looks to be a year even more challenging than most.

"To all the critics of this district, to all the naysayers and boo-birds," said exiting president Dan Adler, wrapping up his five-year term on the board with an unhurried farewell speech to a spread-out and face-masked coronavirus crowd of 13. "I say it is not a good idea to bet against Peoria."

Doug Shaw was elected president of the board for the next school year. Elected to the board in 2016, Shaw has been its vice president for the last year. He was approved 7-0. Board member Gregory Wilson was elected vice president.

Anni Reinking won the District 3 seat vacated by Adler in the city elections last March. On Monday, she read the lengthy oath of office and was welcomed to the board.

Reinking holds a doctorate in education from Illinois State University. She has been a classroom teacher and a university professor and currently lists her occupation as an author and educational consultant. Married, she has a son who is in the fifth grade at Washington Gifted School.

Shaw lives in District 2. He serves on the Western Illinois University board of trustees, the Illinois Central College Scholarship Committee, has mentored at both Trewyn and Von Steuben Middle schools.

In his career at Caterpillar, Shaw has developed communication skills, contract negotiation and management skills, process management, and general IT skills, according to a brief biography on the district’s web site. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

"I see the job (as board president) as being both a manager and leader of the board, and bringing my ideas for consideration," Shaw said after the meeting.

As if previewing the action for the upcoming year, the new board briefly contended the district’s school reopening plan. The old board voted last week to open the school year with a blended program of in-school and remote learning during Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Board member Dan Walther asked for, but did not receive, a special meeting next Monday to discuss changes and how the plan aligns with the guidelines to school districts issued the day after the Peoria vote. He said it was the school board, not the school superintendent and staff, that decides the school schedule.

Reinking said she had heard from parents who are concerned about a lack of plans for special education students who receive special services, but who are also included in the school’s general population of students.

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat defended the plan while acknowledging it is a work in progress.

She said it mostly complemented the state guidelines and that a major child-care component for students to be able to use on off-campus school days, was being drawn up and would be announced soon.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.