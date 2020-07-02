PEORIA — Appointments are now required to get a COVID-19 test through all but one of Heartland Health Services’ testing sites.

Curbside service will still be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the Heartland Health Clinic at the Peoria City/County Health Department, 2116 Sheridan Road. To schedule an appointment at the East Bluff site, 2321 Wisconsin Ave. or the Pekin clinic, 3248 Van de Ver Ave., call 680-7600. The Pekin clinic is only doing tests on Wednesdays.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s testing site in the Peoria Civic Center parking lot is still allowing walk in and drive in testing. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All testing sites are closed on the Fourth of July.

The three health departments in the Tri-County Area reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. Peoria County added six cases for a total of 503, Tazewell added four for a total of 139, and Woodford County added one, for a total of 35.

Twelve COVID-19 patients are in area hospitals, a decrease of three patients since yesterday. One patient is in the ICU and the rest occupy non-ICU beds.