PEORIA - Peoria Public Schools chose not to renew its contract with the Peoria Police Department to provide a police-certified school resource officers in each of they city’s three high schools.

"We did not renew the contract for the upcoming school year," PPS Communications Director Thomas Bruch said Thursday. "We did notify the City and Chief Loren Marion. We are grateful for the service those officers provided in recent years and we continue to have a great relationship with the department."

PPS reimbursed the city at an hourly rate of $47.01 for each of the three officers who worked in Manual, Peoria and Richwoods high schools during the school year. In total, that came to a little over $200,000 for the year.

The decision coincided with the national "defund the police" movement that emerged following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May, but is unrelated.

"This has been in the works for five years," Bruch said. "It does not have anything to do with recent events nationally."

The school district has its own security department with unarmed officers working in all of the district’s 27 school buildings. It is currently exploring operating its own certified police department with armed officers who have all authorized police powers.

The school district operated a certified officer Campus Security department for 40 years before it was dismantled five years ago. The district is looking to bring it back. Instead of paying the PPD for a police officer in the high schools, three to six district security personnel from the PPS Campus Safety Department would be equipped to protect the three schools.

"The philosophy and methodology of the Campus Safety officers is different from traditional law enforcement, with a focus on positive relationships with students, being good role models, and providing interventions and supports," Bruch said.

