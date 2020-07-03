PEORIA -- A man died Friday evening after falling several feet off scaffolding at the old Trefzger’s Building in Peoria Heights.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced that Mark D. Russell, 62, of Peoria died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries and head trauma after he fell about 12 feet shortly after 6 p.m. while painting the outside of the building, located at 3504 N. Prospect Ave.

When paramedics from the Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport arrived, bystanders were performed life-saving measures on Russell.

"Russell was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, Russell was pronounced deceased at 8:08pm in the Emergency Department," the coroner said.