An East Peoria man pleaded not guilty Thursday after police said they found more than 11 pounds of marijuana and counterfeit currency in his home.

A Tazewell County grand jury indicted Luke Terrell, 28, recently on a charge of possessing the drug with intent to deliver punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He was not charged in state court for the alleged counterfeit money.

Officers used a search warrant for his residence on June 12 to find the marijuana, packaging material and $1,180 in counterfeit bills in a basement room in the 200 block of Meadow Avenue, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated. A woman at the residence said he’d been living there for about six months.

Terrell was arrested later that day at his place of work, where he was found possessing $3,056 in legitimate currency, the affidavit stated. He told police he had been selling marijuana for the past five years.

Terrell remains free on $30,000 bond pending prosecution.