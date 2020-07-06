Bruno the bear, whose interstate wanderlust has inspired an international legion of followers, was tranquilized in Missouri and relocated for the safety of the animal and public.

The black bear, which spent much of June trekking though west-central Illinois, swam across the Mississippi River and into Missouri last week. Thursday, the 350-pound animal lumbered into the area of Elsberry, a city of 1,934 residents 60 miles northwest of St. Louis.

There on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Elseberry Police Department, "He was tranquilized by (the Missouri Department of) Conservation and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the public’s."

A spokesperson for the Elsberry Police Department told the Journal Star that Bruno had been released to a "private location." However, the Missouri Department of Conservation later said Bruno had been released into the wild, in a "suitable habitat outside the urban area.".

On June 10, the bear departed his native Wisconsin and crossed into Illinois. He briefly slipped into Iowa before returning to Illinois, spending much of the rest of the month wandering south through west-central Illinois — meantime acquiring the nickname "Bruno."

Along the way, crowds of curiosity-seekers occasionally spooked Bruno, but he seemed intent on keeping to himself in what appears to be a determined search for a mate. Black bears vanished from Illinois and Iowa in the 19th Century, so experts believe he was aiming for Missouri, which has a population of black bears, so much so the state is considering the legalization of the hunting the species.

In Illinois, police blocked off traffic on interstates to allow Bruno safe passage. Much of his trip has been documented by a Facebook page, Keeping Bruno Safe. The journey also has been followed by news media in Illinois and across the country, along with press overseas.

"We're rooting for you, Bruno!" declared a Sunday headline in England’s Daily Mail. "Black bear who has traveled 400 miles across four states in search of a mate becomes an unlikely social media star."

Over the weekend, Missouri conservation agents tracked the bear, which on Sunday "cornered himself just north of I-70 and near I-40/61," according to the conservation department. There, a crowd of 400 onlookers gathered.

"The bear found itself in a tough spot, stuck by several major roadways," said State Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee. "Due to the proximity to the roadways, coupled with the busy travel day, MDC staff determined the bear had little chance of safely leaving the area on its own.

"In the interest of public safety and the bear’s safety, MDC staff made the decision to immobilize the bear and transport it to a nearby area of suitable bear habitat outside this urban corridor."

MDC staff specially trained in wildlife handling successfully sedated the bear. The bear’s condition was monitored by State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Sherri Russel. He was "released unharmed when he awoke," the department said.

Further, the department said in a statement, "MDC does not generally immobilize dispersing bears and will only take this action as a last resort. Given the bear’s location and safety considerations, staff on scene determined this was necessary and the situation allowed for it to be done."

