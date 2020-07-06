PEORIA — The operator of a motorcycle was killed late Sunday night after being involved in a traffic accident on North Sterling Avenue.

Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department said the accident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sterling when a car collided with the motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle in the roadway. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car’s driver was taken to an area hospital with what police said was non life-threatening injuries.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the driver of the car was pulling out onto Sterling from a driveway in the 3300 block of Sterling the motorcycle was headed north Sterling.

The two vehicles collided as the car entered the roadway, Dotson said.

Further information regarding the identity of the victim will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

The investigation is ongoing. It wasn’t clear if any tickets or citations had been issued.