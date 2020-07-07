The directions are simple: Step into a tent on the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus, drop dribbles of saliva into a test tube and wait for the results within about 24 hours.

The new COVID-19 test, developed by researchers at UIUC, debuted Tuesday as students and faculty were invited to experience it for themselves. School leaders have set a goal of offering 10,000 tests per day by Aug. 24, when in-person classes start up again.

"I wanted to come give it a shot," said a recent graduate student who got tested but asked that his name not be used for privacy reasons. "It seems easier than sticking something in your nose. ... It seems pretty seamless. I think it will work on scale too. As long as it’s accurate, it seems like it will help the university get back."

The ability to conduct a large volume of tests and process them quickly is a core feature of UIUC’s reopening plan, which aims to allow thousands of college students to return and safely resume their studies on campus amid the pandemic this fall. Students can choose to remain off-campus and take classes online.

But questions about the tests linger: It’s not clear if students will be required to undergo testing, and the school has yet to receive federal approval to expand testing beyond the university community, though one of its labs is certified to analyze results.

Tim Killeen, president of the University of Illinois System, called the new saliva testing a breakthrough that has the potential to help not only the campus community but other Illinois residents. Compared with the uncomfortable nasal swabs first used to detect COVID-19, the saliva-based system could be replicated more easily because trained medical workers are not required to conduct them and fewer chemical reagents are needed, Killeen said.

Preliminary information about the accuracy of the test is also promising, he said, explaining that researchers have compared results from individuals who underwent both type of tests. Before the new school year begins, UIUC plans to open more than a dozen additional on-campus testing locations and will also roll out the saliva tests on its Springfield and Chicago campuses.

"We can’t say categorically, ‘Sign here, this is absolutely required.' But the expectation is that every member of our community will take it," Killeen said, standing outside the tent after submitting his own sample. "It’s very noninvasive. You walk in. ... It’s simple."

Not all professors are convinced. Even with the plans for comprehensive testing, many faculty and staff members say they oppose returning to the Urbana-Champaign campus, which could become a new hot spot for cases if students flocking back do not practice social distancing and act cautiously. A group of professors in late May published a statement against reopening, saying that "adequate protection on a residential campus the breadth and size of ours is nearly impossible." More recently, faculty members have circulated a petition in the academic senate that is also critical of opening for in-person instruction.

As many as 52,000 students could return to the campus because the university is not limiting the number of students allowed to live in its residence halls as other schools, including elite private schools and public universities outside Illinois, have chosen to do. Students can begin moving in Aug. 16 and can bring items to their dorms even earlier by appointment.

Beginning Wednesday, students and faculty members can receive free testing at two new locations: a tent near the Alice Campbell Alumni Center and an indoor site at State Farm Center, the massive indoor arena where the Fighting Illini basketball teams play and other events are hosted.

Robin Kaler, a UIUC spokeswoman, would not say whether students will be required to undergo testing or if it will be voluntary.

"We’re still working out the details of our testing program," she said in an email. "We’ll share them later this month."

While the new tests have received approval to be administered and processed within U. of I.’s own labs through a certification from the Illinois Department of Health, the school has not obtained federal approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Researchers plan to apply for federal approval in the coming weeks so they can expand the saliva tests outside the university community, according to UIUC.

Those interested in getting tested should not eat, drink, brush teeth, chew gum or use tobacco or mouthwash 30 minutes before providing a saliva sample, the university says. It is only available for free to students, faculty and staff members.