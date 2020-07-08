PEORIA -- A South Peoria shooting victim was transported to a hospital early Wednesday, according to police.

The ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system noted three rounds fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Millman Street. According to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, a victim was found about six blocks farther west.

He sustained a gunshot wound to one of his hands. According to Dotson, the injury wasn’t life threatening.

Dotson did not know the victim’s age.

A police-dog search of the area came up empty. Officers were continuing to investigate.