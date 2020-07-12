PEORIA — The Rev. Chuck Brown on Sunday became the third formally declared mayoral candidate for Peoria's 2021 election.

The pastor at Victory Christian Church and self-described community advocate kicked off his campaign with an announcement at the Gateway Building, flanked by his wife and three kids.

Brown acknowledged the disparities in Peoria between haves and have-nots, citing the 247wallst.com analyses of recent years that have listed the Peoria region as among the "Worst Cities for Black Americans" -- but his overall message was upbeat.

"My goal as mayor is to bring our city to unity," he said, calling for changes that would mean "all of us tapping into our skills, our talent, our abilities."

That entails, among elements in his economic plan, building relationships between city government and businesses, improving business-friendliness and boosting small-business opportunities, among other steps, Brown said -- and pushing to improve areas of the community to match those places that are thriving.

"I would love to see Western Avenue as a bustling community just like Pioneer Parkway," he said.

Brown cited the work of past city leaders like Mayor Jim Maloof and community leaders like onetime Peoria NAACP chapter president John Gwynn Jr. and its current president, the Rev. Marvin Hightower, and said he wanted to step in and continue that work to improve Peoria.

He pledged a positive campaign, noting "a great deal of admiration and respect" for incumbent Mayor Jim Ardis, and said more broadly that in civic discourse he hopes to see more people "learn to disagree but still be adults."

Community activist Chama St. Louis and Caterpillar employee and urban farmer Andres "Andy" Diaz have also announced their plans to seek the office. Ardis, a four-term incumbent, said earlier in the spring that he planned to seek reelection but has not yet made a formal announcement. Petitions to get on the ballot may begin to be circulated later this summer, and can be filed in late November.

If all those who have declared file petitions, there will be a primary race for the nonpartisan office in late February that will narrow the field to two ahead of the general election in April.