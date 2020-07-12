LITTLE YORK — A woman was transported to a hospital Saturday night after she drove her vehicle off a Warren County road, authorities stated.

Crystal Yeast, 49, of Little York was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Illinois Route 135 near 235th Avenue south of her hometown about 11 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police, for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed both lanes, left the west side of the pavement and struck a ditch. The car continued through a fence and stopped in a wooded area.

Yeast’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening, according to the State Police. She was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

The accident scene is located northwest of Monmouth. The State Police did not specify to which hospital Yeast was transported.