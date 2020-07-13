PEORIA -- The domestic battery trial for City Councilman Zachary Oyler was pushed back until next month as the alleged victim, Oyler's victim, was served with a subpoena.

According to Peoria County Circuit Court records, the trial for Oyler is now set to be on Aug. 24 with a pre-trial conference on Aug. 12. The request for the delay by prosecutors was granted over Oyler's objection.

There wasn't a reason given in the court order for why Heather Oyler wasn't served. Witnesses must be served with a notice to appear in court and without that being officially served, a person could, in theory, dodge a hearing.

Just last week, the judge in the case, Kevin Lyons, denied Oyler's previous attorney's request to use lie detector results -- which are not normally admissible in criminal cases -- as proof the councilman didn't commit any crime. Lyons, however, nixed that and held to existing case law.

Oyler, 36, was charged last September with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence stemming from an incident last July involving his wife. According to court records, Heather Oyler said her husband took her telephone and assaulted her during an altercation in July before she retrieved the phone, escaped and called 911.