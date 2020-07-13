WEST PEORIA -- In the wake of crowds that have spilled onto other properties and blocked traffic, Crusens on Farmington might be shut down early three nights this week.

The liquor commission for City of West Peoria is poised to force the bar-eatery, 2117 W, Farmington Road, to shutter at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- six hours ahead of its usual 2 a.m. closing time. That penalty is to be rendered Wednesday, unless the business can come up with a plan to change the commission’s mind before then.

Though long a popular late-night hangout, Crusens’ attendance has exploded since June 26, the start of the state’s phase four of coronavirus recovery, said Peoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Watkins. He said Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights have been particularly "chaotic," with throngs of 200 people gathering in the Crusens parking lot, especially around closing time.

Many meander across Farmington Road to mill about in the lots at Casey’s General Store and Farmington Road Liquors. Many buy liquor and loiter in the area, as a way to continue to party. Others park and linger at the lot at the nearby Sky Harbor Steak House, which is not in operation.

At times, deputies have had to block off Farmington Road to prevent pedestrians from getting hit by cars, Watkins says. From Thursday to Saturday nights between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office has had to commit almost its entire force -- plus a deputy contracted by the City of West Peoria -- to the Crusens overspill.

"We don’t have the manpower," Watkins said. " … They’re not managing the crowds."

Watkins did not know the reason for the surge in customers to Crusens. Jim Dillon, the mayor of West Peoria and the city’s liquor commission, thinks people might have felt pent-up during the stay-at-home order and now "just want out," he said.

In addition to four private security guards, Crusens had employed (with the permission of the sheriff’s office) four off-duty deputies Thursday through Saturday nights. That practice had been ongoing for about two years at Crusens, the only bar in the county to employ off-duty police. But Watkins said the crowds grew overwhelming recently, in part because Crusens did not enforce the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines, such as social distancing or 25-percent capacity.

"It was just jammed full, inside and out," Watkins said.

Fearing coronavirus infection among deputies, the sheriff’s office revoked permission for off-duty employment at Crusens.

"We can’t have our deputies in that bar," Watkins said.

Friday, the liquor commission held a hearing with Crusens to spell out its concerns regarding the crowds. Mayor Dillon says he not only is worried about the possibility of vehicle-pedestrian collisions, but of the crowd turning on overmatched police and sparking a riot.

"We’re afraid for safety," Dillon says.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, the commission decided on the early shutdowns this week, unless Crusens can provide a plan to ensure crowd control and public safety. Moreover, Dillon said, continued crowd problems could result in further reductions in hours or even a suspension of Crusens’ liquor license.

Wayne Klein, the manager of Crusens, said his attorney on Monday submitted a plan to the city to improve crowd control. He said, the bar now has a better handle on the expectation of the burgeoned throng, which surprised him and his staff.

"I think we were caught off guard by how big the crowds were," he said. "It just got out of control, I guess."

Klein admitted that part of the problem has been a lack of Crusens’ compliance with the state’s coronavirus guidelines. He said the bar plans to start following directives by the state and the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

"We’re going to keep a better county of patrons, to follow the CDC guidelines," Klein said. "Look at the competition: I didn’t think anyone was doing that."

As for parking-lot loiterers, Klein believes many might’ve been lured by four tents in the lot, which Crusens is taking down.

"They might’ve been an attraction, like, ‘The party is in the parking lot,’" he said.

He said another challenge stems from Crusens hosting the biggest parking lot on Farmington Road. Many customers go from Crusens to other bars along Farmington Road, making Crusens a prime touchpoint for activity all night.

Klein said, "It’s like one of my employees said: ‘So we’re getting in trouble for being the most popular bar on Farmington Road?’"

Crusens also plans to employ a dozen security guards, an increase of four, in part to shoo people from idling in the parking lot. Further, no vehicles would be allowed into the lot after 11 p.m., and no customers would be admitted into Crusens after 11:30 p.m.

All told, Klein said, the proposed changes can control Crusens crowds and traffic. He hopes the liquor commission agrees and doesn’t invoke the early shutdowns.

"I thought that was a little harsh," he said.

Meantime, West Peoria also is considering curtailing package-liquor hours, from the current 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., many Crusens patrons venture across the street to Farmington Road Liquors, to get take-home beverages, Mayor Dillon said. So do many people in Peoria, where package-liquor sales end at 1 a.m. The hour rollback could help reduce traffic issues in that area, Dillon said.

But Adbul Qattoum, owner of Farmington Road Liquors, said his business is not to blame. He has posted signs warning "five-minute parking" outside the shop, and he has warned customers not to loiter. He said problems arise only when Crusens’ crowd grows unmanageable.

"We’re just selling our product," he said. "We’ve cooperated as much as we can with the city."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.