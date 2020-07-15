As part of its community outreach effort, St Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin is offering "The Arts Work! At St. Paul UCC," from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

In its second year, the event is a summer fine arts enrichment camp for children from second through eighth grades. Under the guidance of experienced, professional artists and musicians, children enrolled in the camp will have an opportunity to sing, create and appreciate works of visual art and learn to move in unity.

Enrollment fee is $50 per child and $20 for each additional sibling. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/aug-3-7-the-arts-work-pekin-fine-arts-youth-summer-camp-tickets-74504335473. Scholarships are available on request to smsreed1@yahoo.com