While it was not as destructive as the tornado that swept through the north end of Pekin in 2013, Saturday’s thunderstorm left behind its share of mementos in the form of fallen trees, downed power lines and property damage.

According to Brett Olson, operations supervisor for the city of Pekin’s Street, Solid Waste and Yard Crew departments, there were four instances where trees fell on a house or vehicle. Olson also received reports of downed powers lines on Court Street and at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ann Eliza Street.

"I had 11 call-outs on Saturday night for large trees across the road and stuff like that," he added. "It seemed like the middle of town, a couple of blocks from Court Street either way, were where the biggest ones were. We had small branches all over town. We didn’t get the hail that North Pekin did, but we got strong winds that resulted in a lot of smaller branches that the Street Department picked up."

City crews were out cleaning up debris from the storm after midnight Saturday, Olson said. Topless Tree Service, the city’s contractor for large tree removal, worked Saturday night and throughout the next three days. While the major clean-up work appears to have been completed, Olson wondered if crews will be going back into action later this week.

"There’s talk of another strong, severe storm (Wednesday) night, so I guess we’ll see," he said.