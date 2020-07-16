Good morning, troops. It’s Thursday, July 16.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another big annual, regional event, this one in Fulton County.

No Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival will be conducted this year. During a meeting Wednesday night, the association that conducts the festival voted to cancel it, according to chairwoman Robbin Kost.

The rite of autumn along Fulton County highways and byways has taken place each year since 1968.

"We have faced challenges along the years, but this is the first time we have had to cancel," Kost told Nick in the Morning.

This year’s drive was to have taken place Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 10-11. It was to have included at least 13 Fulton County communities, from Farmington in the northeast to Astoria in the southwest.

Vendors selling antiques and arts and crafts are among the highlights of a drive that extends more than 140 miles. So are food vendors, musical entertainment, historical attractions and fall foliage.

Usually, the drive attracts thousands from around central Illinois and beyond.

According to Kost, organizers intend to conduct the drive as usual the first two weekends of October 2021.

The Knox County Scenic Drive, also scheduled for the first two weekends in October, still is being held, at least for now.

"We’re still trying to make it work, but I’m not sure what direction we’re going to go in," Scenic Drive organizer Tom Collopy told the Register-Mail of Galesburg.

Collopy said a final decision should be made at a meeting at the end of the month.

The 2020 Spoon River cancellation a big financial and psychological blow to the Fulton County communities along the drive. It’s another thing that’s making this year one to forget.

Again, the song not heard on the way to work, found through a random YouTube search, seems to summarize things to a T.