WASHINGTON -- Water damage from storms Wednesday forced a Washington supermarket to close temporarily.

Kroger at Cherry Tree Shopping Center isn’t expected to open until Friday afternoon at the earliest, according to company spokesman Eric Halvorson.

"But that may be a little optimistic," he stated in an email Thursday. "(The) primary concern is to ensure the building meets our standards for safety and service before we reopen."

Rainwater covered the floor in part of the Kroger building, Indianapolis-based Halvorson stated. The storm dumped up to 7 inches of rain on parts of Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

The water never touched food and has been eliminated, according to Halvorson. Store workers and a cleaning company were to be drying and sanitizing the building.

"From the parking lot, even through the front windows, the store looks normal -- except for the lack of shoppers," Halvorson wrote.