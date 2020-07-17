Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of July 6, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

609 S. Althea St., Elmwood: R&A Family Properties LLC to Nicole Welty and Easton Beard, $79,000.

5225 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Laura J. Howard to Landon H. Graham, $79,900.

921 W. Willow Lane, Peoria: Christopher and Cassie Koehler to Nicole Williams: $79,900.

2711 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Todd S. and Joann Phillips to Rena Barber, $87,000.

818 N. Cortland Ave., West Peoria: Charles F. and Mary Lou Howard to Karla L. Gore, $90,000.

605 S. Poplar St., Glasford: Lynette D. Kaufmann to Luther A. Jr. and Lauren Collins, $98,000.

505, 507 and 509 E. Ravine Ave., Peoria, 1203 W. Third Ave., Peoria, and 822 W. McClure Ave., Peoria: Selby Enterprises LLC to Lloyd and Cathy Vandenberg, $100,000.

609 S. Parkhill Drive, Chillicothe: Paul and Angela Maher to Patricia Bell, $102,000.

1103 E. Parkside Lane, Peoria: Timothy J. Nevitt to Ty Chambers, $110,000.

4729 W. Merol Court, Peoria: Christina D. and James A. Turner to Timothy Malinski, $114,000.

16207 N. Grant Ave., Chillicothe: Jessica J. Douros to Glen and Sally Errion, $114,500.

13 Sherry Lane, Bartonville: Chad M. and Marcella Fitzgerald to Kyle Sweet, $120,000.

5707 W. Sioux Trail, Peoria: Brad L. and Leeann Gray to Marcee and Corey Gladwell, $120,000.

4003 N. Dayton Ave., Peoria: David E. and Lauren A. McClure to Wanda Turk, $124,900.

3410 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Charlotte A. Emory to Brittany and Kevin Nelson, $125,000.

4601 W. Rose Ave., Bartonville: Tierny and Donnie Stanton to Chad and Jennifer McKenzie, $128,900.

912 N. Dempster Lane, Peoria: Jeff L. and Tina M. Heaton to Timothy M. and Michelle Gannon, $129,000.

3310 N. Biltmore Ave., Peoria: Lloyd J. and Kimberly Mitchell to Todd and Rena Ledet, $130,000.

1617 W. Oakglen Drive, Peoria: Daniel T. and Dawn E. Long to Brandon and Micayla Johnson, $139,900.

3309 W. Chartwell Road, Peoria: Howard E. and Joan A. Williamson to Bich Le and Roger Mach, $140,000.

5431 N. Robinhood Drive, Peoria: Jacob L. and Molly K. Winkler to Evan Monroe and Reilly Maubach, $141,000.

1200 W. Northcrest Ave., Peoria: Bertha F. Arends to James R. and Deborah L. Sullivan, $141,000.

6336 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: Brian J. Monge to Eric Rusinski, $143,000.

907 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Brian Monge and Joseph R. Fontana to Kimberly A. Herbert, $153,500.

4423 W. Ducharme Ave., Bartonville: Brian and Russell Semelroth to James A. and Theresa M. Deragisch, $154,000.

117 N. Kickapoo Terrace, Peoria: James D. Cole II to Martha M. Flores, $158,000.

5009 S. Sir Lionel Court, Mapleton: Jerry W. and Janis R. Pippin to Jason W. and Elaine M. Bain, $159,000.

202 N. Morgan St., Elmwood: Jenell R. Knox to Shane J. and Kyla Gavin, $159,000.

1642 W. Galena Road, Peoria: Susan K. Beery to Sana and Haroon M. Ali, $159,900.

4805 W. Knob Oak Drive, Peoria: Erin Lanz to Katie and Alvaro Parra, $160,000.

9315 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: William L. Wilson to Chad M. and Marcella L. Fitzgerald, $165,000.

7018 N. Willow Wood Drive, Peoria: Blair W. Bruns to Tina Conness, $167,000.

9111 N. Pine Tree Road, Peoria: Adam Tarter to Kyle J. Wantling, $169,000.

9124 S. JT Court, Mapleton, Melinda A. Atkins to Travis Hawkins, $170,500.

2348 W. Carriage Lane, Peoria: James P. and Catherine A. Stibal to Charles Kaden Jr. and Amanda Coon, $178,000.

8825 S. Powell Road, Peoria: Derek Hammond to Austin C. Elling, $184,000.

6505 N. Talisman Terrace, Peoria: Zachary R. and Courtni R. Bean to Courtney D. Lee, $185,000.

12529 N. Fillyside Drive, Dunlap: James R. and Deborah L. Sullivan to Angela R. Stancil, $195,000.

4603 W. Knob Oak Drive, Peoria: Karen Fograscher to Timothy J. and Barbara E. Morgan, $210,000.

3914 N. Northwood Ave., Peoria: Ryan G. and Molly E. Abbott to Kevin D. and Meghan E. Day, $211,500.

11405 W. Jubilee Lane, Brimfield: Richard M. and Stephanie A. Shane to Laura E. Flinn, $212,500.

805 W. Country Meadows Lane, Peoria: Deborah L. Dew to Richard C. and Emily C. Hagenauer, $218,000.

10504 N. Schopp Lane, Peoria: Cody Meeks to David and Lauren McClure, $219,500.

5019 W. Ancient Oak Drive, Peoria: Joseph and Elizabeth Eells to Trevor Luman, $219,900.

11007 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: David and Katie M. Bell to Mark E. and Leigh H. Grizzard, $228,000.

2019 W. Forestglen Drive, Peoria: Lonny E. and Tonya Johnson to Roland and Kristin Cobbs, $250,000.

8825 S. Powell Road, Peoria: Derek Hammond to Nicolas J. Cox and Rebecca L. Somogyi, $255,000.

4404 N. Miller Ave., Peoria Heights: David B. and Pamela A. Mabee to Larry and Karen Tangel, $260,000.

2829 W. School St., Dunlap: Matthew R. and Jodi M. Gordon to Philip and Rebecca Schafer, $275,500.

9138 N. Pine Tree Road, Peoria: Cass C. and Debra J. Schmitt to Norman A. and Deborah M. Lock, $277,000.

10830 N. Fieldgrove Drive, Dunlap: Kristin L. and Doug Cobbs to Elias and Marie Elderzi, $278,000.

2426 N. Cobble Creek Court, Hanna City: Bryan and Karen Lavezzi to Isabelle R. Herman, $282,000.

11328 N. Chesapeake Lane, Dunlap: Sangoh Yoon and Sejeong Shin to Uday Arunachalam and Aruna I. Vengkataramani, $325,000.

2821 W. Windpointe Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Jerry R. and Michelle Heeren, $334,000.

5725 N. Woodlawn Court, Peoria: James and Judy Jackson to Michael J. Maddox, $339,900.

7906 N. Thornridge Drive, Mapleton: Stephen B. and Shelly J. Christiansen to Rowdy W. and Jessica M. Thomas, $345,000.

5315 N. Prospect Road, Peoria: Daniel and Tiffanie Duncan to Neal Reed, $355,000.

11002 N. Emerald Court, Dunlap: Jeremy W. and Melissa A. Swanson to Daniel Loughrey, $410,000.

10707 N. Grand Oak Court, Peoria: Stanley D. and Mary E. Lynall to Lance and Hope Bucher, $425,000.

4623 N. Grandview Drive, Peoria Heights: Louis and Tracy B. Schendl to David Steinwedel, $545,000.

2322 E. Bishop Ave., Peoria: Christopher and Kerrie Jarvis to NP Dodge Jr., $640,500.

1017 S. Copperpoint Drive, Dunlap: Stephen C. Jr. and Stephanie J. Gardner to Donald L. Yakel Jr., $719,000.

1920 W. Kellogg Ave., West Peoria, and 505 N. Western Ave., West Peoria: Dapper Properties II LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, $933,527.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

400 Walnut St., Washington: Vision Properties Midwest LLC Series Walnut to Jared S. Coker, $80,000.

216 Arrow St., Pekin: Sara G. Vonderheide to Mark and Renee Legate, $82,500.

105 Jim Court, East Peoria: Joseph and Sarah D. Schoolman to Keith Hartl, $82,500.

1510 Terrace Blvd., Pekin: Denise K. Lutz and Diane M. Stone to Mary Snyder, $83,500.

1616 Florence Ave., Pekin: Louer Properties LLC Florence Avenue Series to Jeffery and Kelly Kilgus, $91,900.

703 Briargate Road, Washington: Violet J. Arnold to Jeffrey C. and Marykay Cover, $95,500.

1103 Coolidge Ave., Pekin: Robert W. Cross to Brittany M. Sherwood, $95,600.

1715 Holiday Drive, Pekin: Timothy D. Jr. and Tasha Williams to Stephan and Holly Quarles, $96,000.

242 Briargate Road, Washington: Christopher N. and Mollie R. Norton to Joseph Huffman, $103,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Stephanie M. Crawford to Cody and Kayla Gaesser, $104,900.

912 State St., Pekin: Robert T. Jr. and Sarah E. Johnson to Nicholas Garrard, $106,000.

206 Theodore Court, Washington: Teri Jones to Derrick Hart, $109,000.

704 Cardinal Drive, Washington: Brenda J. Heavener to Broden M. Wileman, $110,000.

309 Herman St., Pekin: Jim R. Sharp to Eddie L. Bolen Jr., $110,000.

305 Crestlawn Drive, Washington: Jeremey W. and Nicole L. Miller to Elizabeth Carter, $112,500.

514 Rosewood Drive, Washington: Alex E. Zimmerman to Kelsey Davies and Benjamin Shepherd, $114,000.

304 E. Fifth St., Mackinaw: Phillip M. and Tanya Rankin to Eric Dessart, $114,900.

1304 N. Parkway Drive, Pekin: Wesley J. Sandall to Joshua and Ashlie Cox, $118,500.

406 S. Tazewell St., Mackinaw: Frank A. Soliday to Richard W. and Kimberly W. Hixon, $120,000.

1706 Deppert Drive, Pekin: Michael G. Jones to Cameron and Hayley Sweeney, $121,000.

1720 Heisel Ave., Pekin: Dean F. Jr. and Karla J. Moran to Jason A. Sr. and Davina M. Aupperle, $123,000.

2024 S. Second Ave., Morton: Matthew and Jacquilene G. Kimmey to Peter D. Altenberger, $123,000.

407 Arnold Road, East Peoria: Nolan Cloninger to Matthew and Shelby Helmick, $123,500.

207 Daniel Pkwy., Washington: Keith Baker to Adam B. Markley and Anna Thieme, $128,000.

1609 Greenfield Road, Washington: Carole M. Echols to Tabitha R. Sims and Linda K. Whitehead, $128,900.

117 Glendale Lane, East Peoria: Bryan and Kimberly Evans to Jeanette C. Lakin, $129,900.

100 Herman St., East Peoria: Jarrod and Brooke Shasteen to Michael S. Warman, $130,000.

1825 Holiday Drive, Pekin: Kap Construction Inc. to Benjamin Prather and Autumn Vannatta, $134,900.

127 Crestview Road, East Peoria: Carole S. Belk Lundy to Lynn Sloter and Nancy Triplett, $139,000.

2711 W. Jackson St., Morton: Georgene R. Melvin to Kyle Luchtefeld, $140,000.

2675 Allentown Road, Pekin: Joseph Fontana and Brian Monge to Marybeth Stewart, $144,000.

202 W. Third Ave., Deer Creek: U.S. Bank Trust to Cole M. Wiegand, $147,500.

130 W. Cruger Road, Washington: Melody L. Fetters to Judith L. Fontana, $149,900.

302 Shady Knolls Drive, East Peoria: Andrew and Bethany C. Bishop to Kirk and Caressa Venden, $152,000.

Vacant land, Marquette Heights: Ryan J. Dixon to Gabriel Buckrop and Logan Vandewostine, $154,000.

14369 Grandview Drive, Manito: Loren and Mary Bumgardner to Kurt and Marissa Ringenberg, $160,000.

8460 Bass Road, Manito: Matthew R. and Rachel Fralick to Timothy and Amanda Nelson, $162,500.

103 Glenridge Drive, East Peoria: Sir Bentley LLC to Nicole J. Givens, $165,000.

22 Spruce St., Morton: Joseph and Patricia Cabell to David J. and Amanda D. De Beaulieu, $167,700.

106 Eisenhower St., Hopedale: Kristen Peters to Jacob and Jean N. Carlson, $169,000.

1833 Valencia Place, Pekin: Barry M. and Ashley A. Neal to Adam L. and Stephanie L. Hart, $170,900.

300 E. Harrison St., Morton: Joshua S. and Anna M. Schwindenhammer to Christopher G. Schaff, $171,000.

206 N. Parkway Drive, Unit A and Unit B, Pekin: Christopher M. and Regina Couri to George L. and Tammi Andrae, $185,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Gary L. Gaebner to George L. Andrae, $186,000.

64 Prairie Village Place, Morton: Rebecca L. Rench to Harry L. and Carol A. Eeten, $190,000.

604 Eilers Court, Washington: Julie A. Field to Brandon and Caitlin Kohtz, $190,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Walter J. and Merla F. Lohnes to John Land Investments LLC, $203,798.

1831 Fawnridge Lane, Pekin: Randy and Amber Forbis to Shi Baole and Jinyan Chen, $205,000.

1932 Deer Lane, Washington: Mark K. and Elizabeth S. Peiffer to Kalah Anderson and Brody M. Rapp, $206,000.

233 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Paul and Michelle Bayer to Wesley and Amanda Washburn, $209,000.

13338 Townline Road, Green Valley: David L. and Marjorie Payne to Mark G. and Linda S. Hintzman, $209,000.

2108 Granada Drive, Pekin: Paige M. Brown and Christopher M. McKinney to Kyle Howard, $210,000.

309 S. Minnesota Ave., Morton: Kevin R. and Tracey L. Baughman to Chad and Jodi Hoelscher, $213,000.

1404 Aspen Drive, Washington: Shannon Pettit to Jeff and Leslie Worthington, $228,500.

407 S. Nebraska Ave., Morton: Anthony J. Marchand to Jesse and Amanda Cantwell, $229,000.

1520 Aspen Drive, Washington: Robert T. and Emma J. Wagher to Devin and Jenna Taseff, $230,900.

1310 S. Second St., Morton: Donald L. Jr. and Sarina A. Wieburg to Matthew and Jacqueline Kimmey, $236,000.

105 Barberry Lane, East Peoria: Timothy J. and Michele D. Pyrtle to Thomas Deeming, $246,000.

2001 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Joseph and Mary Ann Ricigliano to John and Brandi Cordova, $247,500.

205 Windridge Drive, Washington: David C. and Carol A. Holden to Aaron B. Davis and Holly S. Raubach Davis, $257,500.

219 S. Ohio Ave., Morton: Jeremiah Psinas to Christopher Francis and Laura Spradlin, $285,000.

105 Deer Park Lane, Washington: Masahiko and Deborah Kinjo to Kenneth Fisher and Jo Ann Newton, $295,000.

Heritage Lake, Unit 5, Tazewell County: Gregory D. and Heidi P. Hasty to Thomas and Erin Whalen, $312,000.

43 Waldheim Road, Morton: Drew M. and Danielle K. Tolly to Kevin R. and Tracey L. Baughman, $435,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

204 W. Tazewell St., Spring Bay: John and Danielle Phillips to Adam M. and Luc V. Le, $90,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Eric, Roy, Tara and Wayne Aeschliman to Harold C. Babbitt and Ashley Anderson, $90,000.

Part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 12, Block 37, Original Town, El Paso: Traci L. Fuller Milan and Teri S. Rutledge to Barry R. and Teresa I. Brenneman, $92,500.

514 Sunset Drive, Eureka: Shawn M. and Angelena E. Arnold to John G. Brown, $94,000.

Part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8, Block 26, Original Town, Metamora: Stephen W. and Mary S. Schierer to Shannon P. and Angie Powers, $100,000.

Part of Outlot 57, Original Town, Minonk: Arlene DeFreese to Robert A. Montgomery and Erin Wood Montgomery, $102,000.

109 High St., Metamora: Gavin and Carly Sullivan to Craig J. Gilbert and Kaitlyn L. Dekeyser, $117,000.

1204 W. Progress St., Metamora: Joseph M. and Janet A. Vanecko to Errol and Kayden Samp, $135,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Eric E. Hodel to Kevin J. Hodel, $175,000.

922 N. Washington St., Metamora: James T. and Leellyn Dennis to Thomas A. and Jane Hagan, $200,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Frank and Geneta Miles to William D. and Gail M. Mayo, $205,000.

212 Karagen Circle, Metamora: Kevin and Tulany Doglio to Rebecca Porter, $238,400.

407 Somerset Drive, Germantown Hills: Corey and Kari Schaer to Brad and Melissa Hatzenbuhler, $265,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Donald J. and Jeannie Kapraun to Bret S. and Beth Ann Roberts, $275,000.

905 Highland Court, Germantown Hills: Gary L. and Elfriede Busse to Brian M. and Dana L. Williamsen, $285,000.

427 Clearview Road, El Paso: Robert B. and Marie K. Eisenmann to Monty J. and Rene D. Keim, $310,000.

1413 Stephanie Lane, Metamora: Clayton J. and Danielle L. Bicker to Keith R. and Christina Helwig, $339,900.

102 Rosemary Lane, Germantown Hills: Woods at Germantown LLC to Samuel Kosiara, $349,000.

485 County Road 2570 East, El Paso: Wade M. and Julia G. Reinthaler to Darrin and Sarah Schertz, $502,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Kathleen L. Leman and William J. Rocke to Kent E. Hodel, $967,920.