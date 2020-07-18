As Barb Castle looks around her pub, she can also look back.

She sees a popular landmark that not only changed her life decades ago but also preserves a vintage look and feel of Peoria’s yesteryear. Though she easily smiles at the history and nostalgia of Castle’s Patio Inn, she winces in glimpsing at the future.

As with many small businesses, she long has struggled in surviving amid a modern, ad-driven entertainment industry that favors trendy, not charming. And this year, as with many of her mom-and-pop peers, the coronavirus has rendered her unsteady and unclear. She ponders whether to try to stay open under limited patronage, or sell the property that has been her second home for more than a quarter-century, or just turn out the lights at one of Peoria’s few remaining neighborhood taverns.

Indeed, the Patio Inn — whose famous cheese spread makes it the self-touted "The Cheesiest Place In Town," a sandwich-and-beer throwback that serves as familiar and beloved touchpoint, especially during the holidays — teeters on the brink of becoming yet another wistful memory of a bygone era.

"It needs new blood," says Castle, 68. "I think a young couple, if they had the energy, could make a go of it.

"You just need energy. And I’m kind of out."

Since 1920, 802 W. Loucks Ave. has served the surrounding working-class neighborhood, which a century ago sat near the city’s northern border. Daily, streetcars would trundle out from Downtown, stopping down the street at Sheridan Road before making the return trek.

The address first served as a small grocery, then an Italian eatery before hosting a series of taverns. In the mid-’60s, Ray Eskridge started a solid run that included the debut of a tantalizing cheese spread — no one knows its origin — served free at the bar with crackers.

He also coined the term "Patio Inn," apparently because his next-door house had a patio where sometimes he’d move the revelry after closing time. That tradition ended when he sold the business in the late 1980s, leaving newcomers to this day invariably and unsuccessfully peering around the pub for a namesake patio.

After other ownership, the place went on the market again in 1993. The "for sale" sign caught the eye of a regular, Chuck Castle, a meat-cutter who’d often stop by after work before heading home a couple of blocks away.

One night, perhaps fortified by liquid courage, Chuck went home and asked his wife about risking everything — including the home in which they’d raised two children — to own their own business. Barb, an introverted computer technician, wondered how she would switch careers to handling a bustling barroom jammed with thirsty and hungry patrons.

"You’re crazy!" she told him, in half-jest about his routine stops at the bar. "You’ve already bought the place once. You’d be crazy to buy it again."

But she realized there was no use in trying to resist Chuck’s enthusiasm in taking over his favorite watering hole. So they bought the joint and got to work.

Chuck took over behind the long bar and inside the cramped kitchen. Barb put on an apron to wait tables. And they waited for customers.

And waited. And waited.

They outlasted two lean years before they made a handful of key tweaks to the timeworn operation. Chuck, with his meat-cutting experience, brought in more kitchen equipment and better cuts of beef. They added cheese spread to the prime beef sandwich, creating The Castle Crown — sort of Peoria’s version of a Philly cheese steak, which soon became the best-selling item on the menu.

Otherwise, the joint runs and looks much like it did decades ago, with a thick, wooden back-bar and simple, checkerboard tablecloths beneath walls dotted with beer and sports signage. Imagine a grandfather’s neighborhood tavern in any city, anywhere, and that’s the Patio Inn.

The steady clientele mixes neighborhood residents, factory workers, college students, cubicle dwellers, white-haired retirees and just about every other walk of life. Out-of-towners often pop in, explaining "I was told that if I ever come to Peoria, I gotta to to the Patio Inn for cheese."

The cheese spread remains a constant year-round, slid atop the bar and tables as soon as customers take a seat. But each Christmastime, the tradition takes on greater import as well as work, as the small staff makes and sells 4,000 pounds in one- and-two-pound tubs. Throughout the holiday seasons local folks and Peoria expats stream into the inn to meet up with old friends and buy takeout cheese for yuletide gatherings.

There are other customs: Though a peaceable place, it’s a devout St. Louis Cardinals bar. The woman’s restroom is oddly popular, as its old, skinny mirror makes any visitor look thinner by at least 10 pounds. And for your tab, don’t bother with plastic: as always for 100 years, transactions are cash only.

Throw all that together, and the lure remains as ever: a comfortable blend of warmth, familiarity and nostalgia. Meantime, along with a staff of just three, the Patio Inn has survived by the sweat of its owners. And the hard work got harder in 2015, when Chuck died at age 65, leaving his widow as one of the few female tavern proprietors in town.

"I had to step up and do it," she said with a shrug in 2018, on her 25th anniversary as owner. "That’s exactly what he would have wanted."

But survival has been daunting. Neighborhood saloons are an endangered species, beset by transitions in entertainment tastes and out-muscled by national ads for chain bars and restaurants. .

And then came the coronavirus.

In March, as the state announced a shutdown that included bars, Barb Castle closed up entirely, not bothering to try to sell any takeout from her small kitchen. With her three workers drawing unemployment, she had a simple plan: "Just ride it out."

But then weeks stretched to months. Regulars began to call, wondering when lights might again flicker inside the Patio Inn.

"I didn’t think it would last this long," she says.

She is paying hundreds of dollars a month for power, water and other necessities. Even with those expenses, opening up full-time doesn’t seem to make sense at such a small place. Under social-distancing guidelines, the pub likely would not draw enough customers to justify the expense of paychecks and supplies.

Still after countless calls for customers interesting in buying cheese spread, she decided to open a few hours a week. (Days and hours are posted on the tavern’s Facebook page). Barb Castle, who takes customer safety seriously, would disinfect the bar after each transaction.

In time, some cheese buyers would ask to have a beer or two. Then they might wander to the poker machines. Even during limited hours, she has been bounding up and down and all around, spraying and wiping surface after surface.

"It’s crazy," she says through her mask. "It’s not worth it."

Still, she still enjoys Patio Inn people. As a customer pops in, Castle — forever smiling and chatty with visitors — brightens as she catches up with Cathy Setterlund, a familiar face (even with a mask on) who had made a special appointment to buy a pound of cheese spread. Handing over $9.75, Setterlund wonders if the Patio Inn might move back to regular hours.

"Any thoughts when you’re going to do anything?" she asks, her voice rising with hope.

After a pause, Castle says, "I don’t know" — adding a chuckle to take the sting out of the disappointingly ambiguous answer.

She is candid in her desire to retire. She not only has sick kin to tend to, but bar work has wearied her. Though she once wondered how she could ever spend her days away from her loyal clientele, the shutdown has given her clarity there.

"I’m totally enjoying time off," she says with a chuckle.

By word of mouth, she has conveyed her wish to sell the place. But so far, there have been no solid offers.

"People say they’re interested," she says before sighing. "But everybody talks big and nobody comes through."

She is considering listing the property for sale with an agent. She’d take $100,000 for the bar, plus the cost of inventory. She’d throw in the house next door (the one where Ray used to have patio parties) for another $30,000.

"But," she encourages, "that’s all negotiable."

Yet any sale won’t include the secret cheese recipe. Her husband used to joke, "If you want the recipe, you gotta buy it — along with the bar." However, a couple of years ago, she licensed her daughter, Pam Castle of Davenport, Iowa, to make and distribute the cheese. A handful of pubs sell it in the Davenport area, along with Castle’s Patio Inn. So, purchasing the bar would allow continued sales of cheese, which would not be sold any place else near Peoria.

"It wouldn’t get to anyplace closer than Galesburg," she says, "unless (a new owner) doesn’t want to sell it.

Perish the thought. What would The Cheesiest Place in Town be without cheese?

Then again, a more dire question might be, what is the town without the Patio Inn?

Barb Castle isn’t sure how much longer she can straggle along while seeking a buyer. More than anyone, she appreciates the tavern’s customers and history. Such sentiments are powerful, but so is the press and unease of economics and time.

"There’s just a lot of ’what if’ and ’should I," Barb Castle says. "I’d hate to just shut it down."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.