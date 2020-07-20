PEORIA -- In the wake of Sunday's shooting on the Peoria riverfront, police plan a crackdown on "roving street parties," Chief Loren Marion said.

"This weekend’s activities were unacceptable," a visibly peeved Marion said at a Monday press conference at the Peoria Police Department.

Marion said parties like Sunday’s -- where 13 people were shot after a fight broke out among a pre-sunrise crowd of about 200 riverfront gatherers -- have been happening in Peoria for about a year. Typically, a party will be announced by word of mouth or on social media. Attendees, many of whom have been adults, will descend to the arranged site -- sometimes public land, sometimes commercial property -- to drink liquor and play music, Marion said.

"The problem is … most of these street parties end up having fights," Marion said.

When alerted to illegal activities, such as fisticuffs or public drinking, officers will roust a crowd. Occasionally, such events have led to arrests. However, many dispersed attendees will conspire to pick a new site, head there in droves and restart the party.

That is what occurred Sunday. About 12:45 a.m., police were called regarding a large crowd outside the Shell gas station at 200 N. MacArthur Highway. Officers shooed away the throng, which reassembled in the 200 block of Northeast Water Street about 45 minutes later. Police broke up that bash, which headed back to Shell, where police again cleared that scene at about 1:45 a.m. Eventually, the crowd congregated in a public parking lot at Water Street and Hamilton Boulevard.

Police did not hear about that meet-up until a 4:42 a.m. emergency call about shots fired, Marion said. Officers later recovered 100 shell casings, the multiple calibers of which indicate multiple shooters, he said.

The gunfire had been prompted by a fight, the specifics of which detectives continue to investigate, the chief said. Meantime, police are reviewing video of the scene for further clues regarding the shooters.

Marion did not have any update on the condition of the victims, who range in age from 20 to 39. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, police said Sunday.

The chief said Peoria is not alone in its street-party problem. He has been talking to police in other downstate cities -- he declined to name them -- facing the same issue.

Moving forward, the chief said his department has "strategies in place" to combat the street parties. He declined to reveal those plans, but police "will apply more resources to these parties," he said.

"There is going to be a cost," he said, though he could provide no dollar estimate.

Also at the press conference, other city officials stressed the need for all of Peoria to help police quash street parties. Mayor Jim Ardis, citing the irresponsibility of such gatherings amid the coronavirus risk, urged the community to contact police about street parties.

"This should not all fall on the laps of our police department," he said.

His call for public help was echoed by 1st District Councilwoman Denise Moore.

"The accountability rests with all of us," she said.

Moore especially encouraged parents to come forward. If they hear of a street party to be attended by their kids -- youths or adults -- police need to be informed, she said.

"We want them to come home alive," she said.

