WASHINGTON — Three Washington families can keep their backyard chickens.

City Council members voted 3-2 Monday to approve special uses for the raising of chickens at 209 North St., 711 W. Jefferson St., and 1001 Wellington Drive.

There already are chickens at each home. City staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a special use at each home after determining each home met ordinance requirements.

Alderman Dave Dingledine abstained on all three special use votes. A staunch opponent of chickens in the city, Dingledine said he didn't want to vote against an ordinance, so he preferred to abstain.

The chicken ordinance, only nine months old, probably won't be on the books for long. Council last month voted to launch a repeal process for the ordinance that is expected to stretch into September.

Aldermen Brett Adams, Daniel Cobb and Lilija Stevens voted in favor of the three special uses. Aldermen Mike Brownfield and Brian Butler cast the no votes. Alderman Todd Yoder did not attend the meeting.

Jonathan LaBerdia submitted the special use application for the North Street address.

He told the Council he's "just a dad who promised his daughter that he'd fight to keep our family's chickens. They're a great hobby for my daughter in these crazy times we live in."

Brad and Jewel Ward submitted the special use application for the West Jefferson Street address.

Jewel Ward told the Council she feels she entered into a contract with the city by doing what was needed to have chickens.

"I can promise we'll be in 100 percent compliance with what's required," she said.

Pat and Annette Minasian submitted the special use application for the Wellington address.

Annette Minasian told the Council that it should stand by an ordinance it passed.

"I've listened to the reasons aldermen have expressed for wanting to repeal the ordinance. I don't think any of them make sense to Washington residents," she said.

Jewel Ward is a member of the School Board for Washington Community High School.

Annette Minasian is the wife of District 52 Superintendent Pat Minasian and a District 50 teacher who involved her students in the design of her family's coop.

Adams said he voted for the special uses because he didn't want to penalize residents who have gone through the proper channels to have chickens.

Butler, a strong opponent of backyard chickens in Washington, blasted the chicken ordinance and the process that led to its approval by a 5-3 vote in October. He voted against approval of the ordinance.

"We blew it," Butler said. "This is a bad ordinance that wasn't properly discussed. It isn't one of my prouder moments as an alderman. We should give each of the three (special use) applicants their $100 application fee back and vote against their special uses."

Brownfield said he's troubled that applications for chickens have been dividing neighbors and neighborhoods.

Had Dingledine voted against the three special use requests and not abstained, Mayor Gary Manier would have had to break the 3-3 tie each time.

Manier said he would have voted for the requests to uphold the chicken ordinance, but he's in favor of repealing the ordinance.

The June 15 vote by Council to repeal the chicken ordinance was 6-2. Adams, Brownfield and Cobb voted for the ordinance in October and to repeal the ordinance a few months later.

They said they had a change of heart about the ordinance because of concerns about the city getting involved in disputes between neighbors and the number of backyard chickens applications the city was receiving.

"There are a good number of residents on both sides of this issue and I don't see the right answer is to have an ordinance where a neighbor is forced to live next door to chickens if there's a viable issue, or where someone submitting an application for chickens is denied based on a neighbor complaint," Adams said.

Brownfield said the city either needs to allow or not allow chickens. There shouldn't be any gray areas.

"This Council gave staff poor direction on writing the chicken ordinance, and I did a poor job not considering the decisions the Planning and Zoning Commission would have to make based on the ordinance," he said.

"I agree with Alderman Adams that the Council can't base the approval of a special use for chickens on how neighbors feel about one another or the 'what if's' that could happen a poultry enclosure isn't kept up."

Brownfield said he didn't realize when he voted for the ordinance how many cases would be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission and that commission members "would have no choice but to recommend approval of a special use if the guidelines were met."

Brownfield said he also doesn't want a situation created where a request for a special use for chickens is denied even though a similar property in the same neighborhood has been approved.

Also approved by the Council on June 15 were a moratorium on new special use requests for chickens, allowing the three active requests for a special use to continue through the process, and directing the city to notify a resident who has chickens without a special use that the resident must get rid of the chickens within 14 days.

The Council voted against revising the chicken ordinance.

Prior to Monday, only one special use for chickens was approved by the Council, at 617 Simon St. The vote Jan. 6 was 7-1, with Dingledine dissenting.

Aldermen rejected requests for special uses for chickens at 310 Ernest St. and 607 Westgate Road on June 1 even though the city staff and Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval.

Stevens and former Alderman Randall Black cast the lone yes votes for the Ernest Street property. The vote against the Westgate Road property was unanimous, mainly because of opposition from several neighbors.

Each special use for chickens is good for one year, but can be renewed if there are no violations.

