PEORIA — Two men were robbed of their truck, a handgun and other items while they were trying to find Big Al's early Saturday morning.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the two men, 43 and 32, were found outside of the Hotel Pere Marquette at about 2 a.m. Both appeared to be intoxicated and both had their faces bloodied, They told police the incident happened at an apartment complex with a big iron gate. The officers believed, the report said, that it was near the Taft Homes.

They left the hotel and got lost, winding up in front of the complex. A large group of people then surrounded the car, the report said. One of them opened the door and struck the younger man with what he thought he was a pistol. He was removed from the car and beat up, the younger man told police. He looked back and saw his friend being pulled form the truck and then heard shots fired.

The younger man took off running. The older man told police he was pulled from the truck, pistol whipped and beat up. Two handguns, he said, were in a duffel bag in the backseat of the truck. Both were taken, he said.

The two men suffered cuts and bruises. One had broken teeth. both refused to be taken to the hospital.

Officers searched by the housing complex but found no evidence that anything had happened in that area. No arrests have been made.