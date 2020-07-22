PEORIA -- A woman has been found guilty after a bench trial this month of stabbing to death another woman at a Central Peoria park last year.

But Jatara Johnson will not be officially notified of the guilty verdict until next week. That’s because under state law, a person can’t be found guilty after a bench trial unless they are in court or unless they waive that right. Also, the judge in the case, Chief Judge Paul Gilfillan, is in trial through Thursday.

Instead, the judge filed a notice Tuesday in the Circuit Clerk’s office that told both sides, prosecutors and Johnson’s attorneys, his intent of finding her guilty. It will be made official on July 29.

Johnson, 30, of 2012 W. Wiswall St., was accused of fatally stabbing Charee A. Alexander to death at a fight in Schmoeger Park

According to Peoria police, officers were called to the park, located at 3400 N. Western Ave., on a report of a large fight. Additional calls were received indicating numerous fights happening simultaneously, spilling into the street and into yards.

While responding, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and inside was the woman who was stabbed. She was taken to a hospital, bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the neck. Alexander was on life support until being pronounced dead.

At that July 29 hearing, it’s likely that a date for a sentencing hearing will be set. Johnson faces at least 20 and possibly up to 60 years in prison.