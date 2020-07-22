Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, July 22.

The ordination ceremony for the presumptive future bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria won’t be quite as crowded as it would be in usual times. The coronavirus pandemic has seen to that.

But the ceremony itself for the Rev. Louis Tylka apparently will go on as scheduled, complete with some high-profile celebrants.

Tylka’s installation as coadjutor bishop is to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 607 NE Madison Ave. in Peoria.

The ceremony, which includes Mass, is by invitation only. According to the diocese, only 250 people will be allowed inside the cathedral, per COVID-19 restrictions.

But the diocese plans to live-stream the ceremony at its website, cdop.org, and at its Facebook page. For future viewing, ceremony video is expected to be available on Facebook.

In May, the Vatican announced Tylka is to be the eventual successor to Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky. For 18 years the spiritual leader of central Illinois Catholics, Jenky is expected to retire in March 2022, when he turns 75.

When that happens, Tylka is to become the ninth bishop in the history of the Peoria diocese.

The diocese extends from the Iowa border at the Quad Cities to the Indiana border near Danville and includes the Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana and LaSalle-Peru areas.

Known as "Father Lou," the 50-year-old Tylka is a Chicago-area native. He has spent his 24-year religious career as a parish priest in the Chicago suburbs, most recently at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church in Tinley Park.

Helping to lead Tylka’s bishop-ordination ceremony is to be Cardinal Blase Cupich, leader of the Archdiocese of Chicago. He is to offer the homily, according to The Catholic Post.

Also expected to attend the ceremony is the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States. Known officially as the U.S. apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre is based in Washington, D.C.

During the ceremony, Pierre is to read aloud the mandate from Pope Francis that appoints Tylka to his Peoria post.

A coadjutor bishop helps the bishop administrate the diocese and is co-head of it in all but ceremonial circumstances. Coajutors usually are appointed when the bishop is in ill health or is preparing to retire.

Jenky has indicated he is having mobility issues because of arthritis and spinal troubles.

Tylka wasn’t expecting to become a bishop, he told Nick in the Morning not long after the Vatican made its announcement.

"This was not something I was praying for or looking for," Tylka said. "After I was able to get through the initial surprise and shock of this calling by the Holy Father and the church, that reality has sunk into my head and heart.

"I’m very humbled and very at peace that I’ve been asked to this calling."

